HERR'S CROWNS THE 2023 'FLAVORED BY PHILLY' CHIP WINNER

Cherished Philly Small Business to be Rewarded with a $10,000 Prize, while the Celebrated Nominator Takes Home $5,000!

Earlier this summer, renowned for their creative snack offerings, Pennsylvania's very own Herr Foods Inc. unveiled Flavored by Philly – a remarkable collection of chips exclusively crafted for the City of Brotherly Love. With Philadelphia consumers given the power to vote for their most beloved small business flavored chips, the city's choice has been made, and it's time to celebrate this delectable triumph!

Celebrating triumph in taste, Ed Herr, Herr's Chairman, and Joe Corropolese, owner of Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli, are pictured celebrating the news that Tomato Pie-flavored chips have been crowned winners of Herr’s 2023 'Flavored by Philly' contest. Fusing heritage and innovation, these chips encapsulate Philadelphia's cherished flavors, embodying community support and Herr’s dedication to small businesses crafting resonant taste experiences. Learn more at herrs.com.

The three flavor finalists, submitted by fans, were announced in June and included Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli Bakery , Tomato Pie (Norristown), John's Roast Pork , Roast Pork Sandwich (Philadelphia), and Mike's BBQ , Korean BBQ Wings (Philadelphia) – Philadelphians really got behind their local small business this year with an increase of 50% YOY on votes cast with more than 17,600 snack lovers voting to determine their favorite Philadelphia flavor. The "Flavored by Philly" contest brought out the very essence of Philadelphia's vibrant food scene, with participants showcasing their creativity and love for local flavors. Amidst the fierce battle, Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli has received the coveted accolade for its sensational Tomato Pie flavor that perfectly captures the spirit of the city's rich culinary heritage. While there is a clear winner, all three flavors were enjoyed by Philadelphians and beyond, resonating with enthusiastic snackers in neighboring states and cities as they each sold very well during the campaign.

Herr's, known for their innovation in creating distinctive snack experiences, has partnered with Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli to transform the iconic Philadelphia delicacy, Tomato Pie, into an extraordinary chip sensation. This collaboration has brought the essence of this beloved dish to a whole new level, showcasing Herr's dedication to redefining snacking adventures. Picture this: each bite of their Tomato Pie-flavored chip delivers an explosion of flavors, from the juicy sweetness of ripe tomatoes to the aromatic blend of herbs and spices topped off with Romano cheese. It's a taste experience that will transport snack enthusiasts to the heart of Philadelphia's food culture.

"This year's 'Flavored by Philly' contest has been an incredible journey, and we are thrilled to crown Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli Tomato Pie Chips as the winner of our second annual Flavoured by Philly Contest," said Ed Herr, Chairman and CEO of Herr's. "Their innovative take on a beloved Philadelphia delicacy truly embodies the spirit of the 'Flavored by Philly' contest. Herr's is committed to celebrating the local talent and unique flavors that make Philadelphia a culinary haven, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli to bring their beloved dish to snack lovers. While there can be only one winner, we would like to congratulate Mike's BBQ and John's Roast Pork for their legendary flavors and partnership in this very close competition. Their exceptional entries played a pivotal role in this closely contested event, showcasing their remarkable culinary prowess. These outstanding participants also stood as fantastic partners, contributing to the vibrancy of the competition."

Joe Corropolese, owner of Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli, shared the inspiration behind their sensational Tomato Pie entry. "Tomato Pie is an old family recipe that has been cherished within our local community for generations," Joe explained. "It all started in our home kitchen, where we crafted this beloved delicacy with love and passion. As a family business deeply rooted in the community, we wanted to showcase the flavors that our customers have grown to love and appreciate."

"Long-time fans of Herr's, we're thrilled to express our gratitude for their unwavering support and recognition," Joe enthusiastically shared. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to Herr's for providing us with this incredible platform to bring our Tomato Pie flavor to life. Our immense gratitude also goes to David Gilmartin for the nomination, which allowed us to share our cherished family recipe with a broader audience. This recognition and opportunity are truly humbling. Partnering with Herr's to realize the authentic taste of our community and becoming part of this experience has been amazing. We're excited to continue this journey, sharing our flavors with snack enthusiasts far and wide."

As the winning flavor finalist, Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli wins $10,000, and David Gilmartin who submitted the nomination will also receive $5,000. The two small businesses in the runners-up position will also receive $2,500 each while their devoted nominators will be awarded $1,000.

Join Herr's in celebrating Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli's incredible achievement of winning this year's Flavored by Philly Contest.

