Hershey Appoints Robert M. Dutkowsky to Board of Directors

"Bob is a growth-oriented executive who has led multinational technology and software businesses for several decades," said Michele Buck, Chair of Hershey's Board of Directors and CEO. "He has broad operational experience and a deep understanding of how technology and digital capabilities drive growth and resiliency. We are so pleased to welcome Bob to Hershey and look forward to his contributions to our future success."

Dutkowsky began his career at IBM where he worked in various management positions for 20 years. He has served in executive leadership roles at several technology and data companies including EMC, GenRad, Teradyne, J.D. Edwards & Company and Egenera. He served as CEO of Tech Data for more than a decade and was known as an executive in service of the people he led and for strong growth in a competitive sector.

Dutkowsky earned his B.S. in Industrial Labor Relations from Cornell University. He also serves on the board of directors of Pitney Bowes, Inc.; Raymond James Financial, Inc.; and US Foods, Inc.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

