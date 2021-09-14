Hershey Brings the Magic of the Holidays to Life with its Largest Lineup of Holiday Innovations Yet

Adding to the magic of the season, HERSHEY'S KISSES and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch – two iconic brands known for spreading holiday cheer – are partnering to help make the holidays extra special with limited-edition HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with Grinch ® Foils. The Grinch 's mischief doesn't stop at taking over HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates – he also has a few sneaky Grinch surprises up his sleeve for fans to enjoy later this holiday season!

"The holidays are a time to create new special memories, so we wanted to make sure your season is sweet in a big way with your favorite flavors, fun holiday shapes, and new ways to enjoy the treats and tastes you love," said Melissa Blette, senior associate brand manager, Hershey holiday team. "This season is our biggest line-up of holiday offerings so, no matter how you are spending the holidays this year, there is a treat waiting for you to enjoy all to yourself or with a loved one."

'Tis the season to enjoy these magical new products from Hershey, available in stores nationwide for a limited time only.

FROM REESE'S

Reese's Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups (1.4 oz. Big Cup SRP: $0.89 , 2.8 oz. King Size SRP: $1.39 , 7.4 oz. bag of Miniatures SRP: $2.99 , and 9 oz. bag of Miniatures SRP: $3.49 ): Two of your favorite desserts just joined forces for the FIRST-EVER Reese's holiday flavor innovation – Reese's Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups. We took inspiration from another peanut-y holiday treat and created our own interpretation – peanut brittle flavored creme wrapped around crunchy peanut butter. With so many ways to enjoy, from Big Cups to snackable Miniatures in gift-wrapped themed packaging, this new peanut brittle flavor will be the ultimate treat of the season!

Two of your favorite desserts just joined forces for the FIRST-EVER holiday flavor innovation – Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups. We took inspiration from another peanut-y holiday treat and created our own interpretation – peanut brittle flavored creme wrapped around crunchy peanut butter. With so many ways to enjoy, from Big Cups to snackable Miniatures in gift-wrapped themed packaging, this new peanut brittle flavor will be the ultimate treat of the season! Reese's Snack Size Trees Giant Gift Box (28.8 oz. box SRP: $11.99 ): The Reese's brand went all out with this 15-inch gift box filled with Reese's Snack Size Trees! You'll want to wrap this delicious gift box up and put it under your tree for the ultimate Reese's lover in your life!

The brand went all out with this 15-inch gift box filled with Snack Size Trees! You'll want to wrap this delicious gift box up and put it under your tree for the ultimate lover in your life! Reese's Snack Size Trees 4-pack (2.4 oz. pack SRP: $1.00 ): Have your Reese's trees and eat them too! This 4-pack of snack-sized treats will be the perfect stocking stuffer this season, or great to keep in your candy drawer away from the kids!

Have your trees and eat them too! This 4-pack of snack-sized treats will be the perfect stocking stuffer this season, or great to keep in your candy drawer away from the kids! Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Yardstick (27 oz. pack SRP: $14.99 ): How do you measure the success of a holiday season? With a Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Yardstick of course! This super-sized pack features 18 full-size Reese's Peanut Butter Cup packs.

FROM HERSHEY'S

HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with Grinch ® Foils (7.4 oz. bag SRP $2.99 and 9.5 oz. bag SRP: $3.49 ): The Grinch ® is feeling extra mischievous this year, and now it's not just Christmas he's stealing, but HERSHEY'S KISSES candies! The two iconic holiday brands are introducing 10 different candy foils featuring the Grinch 's up-to-something smirk, classic Grinch sayings and of course Max's adorable floppy ears. Mix up your holiday cookie rotation this season by putting one of these on top of a Grinch Blossom cookie.

The ® is feeling extra mischievous this year, and now it's not just Christmas he's stealing, but HERSHEY'S KISSES candies! The two iconic holiday brands are introducing 10 different candy foils featuring the 's up-to-something smirk, classic sayings and of course Max's adorable floppy ears. Mix up your holiday cookie rotation this season by putting one of these on top of a Blossom cookie. HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with Grinch ® Foils Cane (2.08 oz. cane SRP: $2.00 ): HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with Grinch ® Foils Cane is the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift for the Grinch -lover in your life. At almost one foot tall filled with HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with Grinch ® Foils, this cane will be sure to grow any heart three sizes this holiday season!

HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with ® Foils Cane is the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift for the -lover in your life. At almost one foot tall filled with HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with ® Foils, this cane will be sure to grow any heart three sizes this holiday season! Hershey's Sugar Cookie Flavored Bar (1.55 oz. bar SRP: $0.89 ): Fans loved what we did with HERSEHY'S KISSES Sugar Cookie Flavored Candies, so we created a new version of our classic Hershey's bar featuring sugar cookie flavored white creme and cookie pieces! Now you have even more ways to enjoy that sweet, sugar cookie taste, no baking required!

FROM KIT KAT ®

KIT KAT® Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures (6.9 oz. bag SRP: $2.99 and 8.4 oz. bag SRP: $3.49 ): The KIT KAT® brand is giving you the best way to elevate your gingerbread house this season with the new KIT KAT® Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures! The classic crispy wafers of a KIT KAT® bar combined with gingerbread-flavored creme recreate that first crisp bite of a gingerbread cookie.

FROM YORK

York Peppermint Pattie Snowflakes (7.8 oz. bag SRP $2.99 , 9.6 oz. bag SRP: $3.49 , and 16 oz. bag SRP: $5.99 ): These snowflake-shaped treats deliver the same minty filling that wakes up your tastebuds, wrapped in dark chocolate for a flavor combination that could only be a York Peppermint Pattie.

FROM WHOPPERS

Whoppers Snowballs Theater Box (4 oz box SRP: $1.00 ): The original Whoppers Malted Milk Balls are getting a winter makeover with new Whoppers Snowballs Theater Box featuring malted milk balls wrapped in a new vanilla-flavored creme.

Also available for a limited time only this holiday season at select retailers is Reese's Peanut Butter Ugly Sweater (SRP: $4.99), perfect for all festive occasions, and Hershey's Milk Chocolate Reindeer (SRP: $4.99) featuring some of Santa's best helpers Comet, Vixen and Dasher. Heath Toffee Milk Chocolate Miniatures (SRP: $3.49) are dressing up for the holidays in festive new packaging, available nationwide for a limited time.

A fan favorite, HERSHEY'S KISSES Sugar Cookie Flavored Candies, will also be making a return this year at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $3.49 – the perfect topping for your holiday blossoms or to enjoy straight out of the candy dish.

To learn more about what is new from Hershey and to find recipe inspiration, visit hersheyland.com.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer, SRPs are based off of historical data averages at a total class of trade level.*

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

SOURCE The Hershey Company

Related Links

https://www.thehersheycompany.com

