Hershey Celebrates International Women's Day Highlighting the Impact of Women and Girls Everywhere

The limited-edition Hershey's SHE bar returns for a fourth year

HERSHEY, Pa., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company announces its 2024 celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month with limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars highlighting the impact of women and girls everywhere.

Hershey's SHE Bar

"Hershey continues its long-standing tradition of celebrating the women of today and the generations of tomorrow as we kick off Women's History Month," says Katie DeCapria, brand manager, Hershey's. "Empowering and advancing women is central to our value of togetherness and a critical component for our long-term success. By highlighting SHE in the center of our iconic Hershey's bar, we hope to spark meaningful connection and help people celebrate the women who inspire us and make a difference in our daily lives."

Celebrating 'Her for Who She Is' in the U.S.

For the fourth year, the Hershey's brand is bringing back its limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars. This year, Hershey's brand will celebrate 'her for who she is' by highlighting more than 200 adjectives on the iconic chocolate bar that describe the powerful, reliable and brilliant women who surround us.

The Hershey's SHE bars are co-created in partnership with Girls on the Run, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential. With words including creative, fearless and dedicated, gifting these bars is a simple and heartwarming way to celebrate the influential women and girls who have shaped our lives.

"Girls on the Run is honored to continue our impactful partnership with Hershey's," says Elizabeth Kunz, CEO, Girls on the Run International. "Our logo on the SHE bar exemplifies our vital mission, raising awareness and celebrating the diverse attributes of women and girls. By investing in Girls on the Run, Hershey's inspires girls everywhere to pave courageous and authentic paths to boldly pursue their dreams."

Hershey's partnership with Girls on the Run extends beyond the bars. True to the company's legacy of supporting communities, Hershey's will also donate to Girls on the Run so more women and girls can be part of their life-changing programs both locally and nationally. Additionally, many Hershey employees volunteer as coaches for the organization throughout the year.

Fans can scan the QR on the back of limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars to learn more about the joint mission of celebrating all women and girls.

Shining a Spotlight on Women and Girls Around the World

Internationally, Hershey continues to engage fans with the award-winning #HerSHE and #HERforSHE International Women's Day campaigns. Originating in Brazil in 2020, this year, consumers in the Asia-Pacific region, Brazil/Latin America, Canada, India and the Middle East will join in the celebration. Each region will shine its own light on the impact of women in communities around the world.

Participating international regions are also partnering with Girl Up, a nonprofit that advances girls' skills, rights and leadership opportunities to amplify the voices of girls and youth making a difference.

"Girl Up is thrilled to partner with The Hershey Company in celebrating International Women's Day and Women's History Month," said Melissa Kilby, CEO, Girl Up. "This collaboration represents a powerful commitment to recognizing the invaluable contributions of women and girls worldwide. At Girl Up, we believe in the limitless potential of every young person to be a force for change, and through our partnership with Hershey's, we can further encourage and support our transformative youth leaders to drive progress. Together with Hershey's, Girl Up is building a more inclusive and equitable world for all of us."

Bringing People Together and Making a Difference All Year Round

Hershey celebrates the women of today and the next generation every day throughout the year. As a champion of togetherness, the company has been on an actionable journey to elevate and empower all people and communities:

Under CEO Michele Buck's leadership, Hershey achieved 1-to-1 aggregate gender pay equity for salaried employees in the U.S. in 2020 and is working to achieve globally by 2025.

leadership, achieved 1-to-1 aggregate gender pay equity for salaried employees in the U.S. in 2020 and is working to achieve globally by 2025. Hershey continues to invest in early and mid-career training for its women employees to develop commercial skills and bolster access to opportunity.

continues to invest in early and mid-career training for its women employees to develop commercial skills and bolster access to opportunity. Over the past three years, the company has consecutively been named to Forbes' list of the World's Top Friendly Companies for Women.

Expanding the Celebration to Social

To inspire more moments of goodness throughout Women's History Month, Hershey's digital bars provide an additional way to spotlight the women who make a difference. The downloadable stickers are available on GIPHY or through the Instagram Sticker feature by searching "HersheysSHE."

Follow Hershey on social and visit the company's thought leadership blog throughout the month of March for spotlights on women making a difference at Hershey.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

