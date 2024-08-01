Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

The Hershey Company

Aug 01, 2024, 07:05 ET

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock.  The dividends were declared July 31, 2024, and are payable September 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2024.  It is the 378th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 159th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

