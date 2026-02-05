Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared February 4, 2026, and are payable March 16, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2026. It is the 384th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 165th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company