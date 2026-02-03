The Hershey Company Rolls Out an Egg-cellent Easter Collection Fans Will Love

Easter is a time for sweet traditions, but also for discovering something unexpected," said Kyle Webster, Sr. Associate Brand Manager at The Hershey Company. "From classic chocolates like Reese's Eggs and Cadbury Mini Eggs to new fruity flavors like Jolly Rancher Gummies Fruity Mix, Hershey is bringing both familiar favorites and playful surprises to baskets this year."

What's new from Hershey this season?

NEW Jolly Rancher Gummies Fruit Mix

What it is: A cheerful assortment made for sharing and snacking. Available in a standard bag and a share-size stand-up pouch, this festive mix features five shapes - egg, chick, bunny, butterfly, and flower. Juicy peach and pineapple bring a bright, sunny flavor, perfectly paired with classic favorites like grape, blue raspberry, and watermelon for a sweet, springtime treat in every bite

A cheerful assortment made for sharing and snacking. Available in a standard bag and a share-size stand-up pouch, this festive mix features five shapes - egg, chick, bunny, butterfly, and flower. Juicy peach and pineapple bring a bright, sunny flavor, perfectly paired with classic favorites like grape, blue raspberry, and watermelon for a sweet, springtime treat in every bite Why it matters: As a top franchise in Easter sweets, Jolly Rancher continues to capture attention with candy-lovers. This season, Hershey is giving them more of want they want with a colorful mix of bold, fruity flavors to brighten baskets, egg hunts and all springtime celebrations.

What else can fans find in store this season?

Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped in NEW King Size

What it is: Unwrapped, poppable, bite-sized eggs from the No. 1 brand of the Easter season. Available in stand-up pouches and now King Sized pouches.

Unwrapped, poppable, bite-sized eggs from the No. 1 brand of the Easter season. Available in stand-up pouches and now King Sized pouches. Why it matters: The mini shape obsession continues for Reese's, offering fans a variety of ways to enjoy and a new King Size offering.

Cadbury Mini Creme Egg and Mini Caramel Egg in NEW Stand-Up Shareable Pouch

What it is: Foil-wrapped, bite-sized Cadbury Mini Creme Eggs and Mini Caramel Eggs, now available in stand-up pouches.

Foil-wrapped, bite-sized Mini Creme Eggs and Mini Caramel Eggs, now available in stand-up pouches. Why it matters: As a leading brand in the category, Cadbury has become synonymous with Easter and continues to bring more joy, more delights, and more flavorful fillings to this season's celebrations.

Hershey's Kisses Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavor in NEW Stand-Up Shareable Pouch

What it is: This spellbinding treat blends the beloved Butterbeer flavor with the #1 most loved and recognized franchise.

This spellbinding treat blends the beloved Butterbeer flavor with the #1 most loved and recognized franchise. Why it matters: Fans loved the magical taste so much we're now offering it in a new stand-up shareable bag.

On the hunt for the perfect Easter assortment?

An assortment of chocolates, fruity candies, and seasonal shapes are essential for basket building, egg hunts, and family celebrations. The Hershey Company's Easter assortments bring together variety, convenience and crowd-pleasing favorites in one bag, including:

Reese's Seasonal Shapes Assortment: As the leading brand in the Easter category, Reese's knows fans take their Reese's products and their shapes seriously. That's why we created an assortment bag with individually wrapped Reese's Peanut Butter Egg and Carrot shapes plus one of our top innovations, Reese's Caramel Cup.

As the leading brand in the Easter category, knows fans take their products and their shapes seriously. That's why we created an assortment bag with individually wrapped Peanut Butter Egg and Carrot shapes plus one of our top innovations, Caramel Cup. Reese's & KIT KAT® Seasonal Shapes Assortment: A powerhouse pairing of two iconic brands, featuring Reese's egg shapes alongside KIT KAT® Bunnies, the No. 1 Easter innovation of 2025.

A powerhouse pairing of two iconic brands, featuring egg shapes alongside Bunnies, the No. 1 Easter innovation of 2025. Hershey Sweets Assortments (85- and 135-piece): Hershey continues to build a robust non-chocolate assortment portfolio with the addition of AirHeads into the mix this season. Perfect for families with a fruity sweet tooth; these two new assortments introduce our partnership with Perfetti Van Melle to the loved Hershey portfolio, combining Airheads, Twizzlers, and Jolly Rancher products that will surely pack a fruity punch at this year's Easter festivities.

Availability

For more information on our products, please visit https://www.hersheyland.com/easter

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

