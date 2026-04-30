Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared April 29, 2026, and are payable June 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2026. It is the 385th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 166th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company