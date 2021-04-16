Hershey Selects Horizon Media As Agency Of Record For U.S. Media

HERSHEY, Pa., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced that they have selected Horizon Media as agency of record for the company's U.S. confectionary business. This completes a six month comprehensive review of all paid media, including linear, digital, social, programmatic and retailer media. The review did not include media for Hershey-owned Amplify Foods and ONE brands or Hershey's international markets.

"Horizon Media not only demonstrated comprehensive, top-notch media and omnichannel capabilities, but they also provided a unique collaborative partner-first approach which was a critical component of the review," said Charlie Chappell, vice president media, The Hershey Company. "As the world and media industry are in the midst of significant and rapid changes, Hershey needed to ensure that we have the right team who will complement and enhance our internal media capabilities."

The Hershey account will be serviced out of Horizon Media's New York City office.

Throughout the review, Hershey was advised by media consultancy, ID Comms.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

SOURCE The Hershey Company

