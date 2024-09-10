Oh Shift! Ice Breakers Launches New Flavor Shifters Gum that Changes Flavors as You Chew It

Get ready for a refreshing twist on gum that's anything but boring

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh Shift! The gum aisle and your mouth are about to get a major refresh: Ice Breakers is introducing Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters, a new refreshing, multi-dimensional twist on gum. Featuring a revolutionary technology that changes the gum from one distinct flavor to another while chewing, Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters provides sensory stimulation unlike anything in the market today.

Ice Breakers' NEW Flavor Shifters Gum in WildBerry to Coolmint. The new Ice Breakers& Flavor Shifters flavor-changing gum, available now at retailers nationwide. The new Ice Breakers& Flavor Shifters flavor-changing gum, available now at retailers nationwide.

Wild Berry to Coolmint brings together the best of both fruity and minty flavors, while Wintergreen to Coolmint offers a double hit of two popular mint flavors for the ultimate refreshing taste. Shifting between flavors at different times for different people, the gum delivers a unique chewing experience for everyone.

"In a world where we're constantly looking for ways to stay stimulated and engaged throughout the day, we need a gum that can keep up," said Taylor Schwartz, Senior Associate Brand Manager, Ice Breakers. "Our fans are accustomed to doing several things at once, and Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters gives them a refresh button for their mouths that fits perfectly with their lifestyles."

To bring the "Oh Shift!" moment to life, Ice Breakers is partnering with three viral creators on TikTok and Instagram, Alain Bui, Desire Lacap and Steffi Lynn Tsai – each showcasing their unique experiences of enjoying Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters gum through visual creative content that dramatizes the flavorful change.

Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters marks an exciting new addition to the Ice Breakers brand, broadening its lineup as the gum category grows1 and as consumers seek new forms of sensorial stimulation in their gum choices. So, Ice Breakers fans, take your senses on a refreshing ride with the cooling crystals of Ice Breakers, and be energized and ready to conquer the day. Your taste buds will thank you.

Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters are now available at retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hersheyland.com/ice-breakers.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, REESE'S, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

1 Euromonitor

SOURCE The Hershey Company