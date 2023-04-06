Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call

HERSHEY, Pa., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it will release its first-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will host the conference call via a live webcast on the Hershey corporate website. Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

