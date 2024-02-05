Hershey Webcast Presentation at 2024 CAGNY Conference

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it will make a presentation at the 2024 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference in Boca Raton, FL, at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Michele G. Buck, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven E. Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be the principal speakers for Hershey.

The presentation will be webcast live via The Hershey Company corporate website. Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

If you are unable to click on the link above, please copy and paste the URL below into a web browser  https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html

About The Hershey Company 
The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.  

 For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education. 

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

