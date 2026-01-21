HERSHEY'S CELEBRATES HAPPINESS AS 'THE REAL GOLD' WITH NEW TEAM USA CAMPAIGN AND LIMITED-EDITION CHOCOLATE MEDALS DURING THE OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES MILANO CORTINA 2026

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/hershey/9379151-hersheys-the-real-gold-olympic-paralympic-winter-games-milano-cortina-2026

"Happiness is in the moments and experiences we share, not just the milestones we reach," said Stacy Taffet, Chief Growth Officer, The Hershey Company. "Hershey's is fueling the brand's momentum through what matters most: bringing people little prized moments of their own gold. Our new campaign connects consumers to the excitement of the games and reminds them happiness is within reach – even as a chocolate medal."

As a proud supporter of Team USA, Hershey's teamed up with five winter Olympic and Paralympic athletes and their families for this, including:

Brenna Huckaby (Para Snowboarding, four-time U.S. Paralympic medalist)

(Para Snowboarding, four-time U.S. Paralympic medalist) Erin Jackson (Speedskating, U.S. Olympic gold medalist)

(Speedskating, U.S. Olympic gold medalist) Hilary Knight (Ice Hockey, four-time U.S. Olympic medalist)

(Ice Hockey, four-time U.S. Olympic medalist) Jason Brown (Figure Skating, U.S. Olympic bronze medalist)

(Figure Skating, U.S. Olympic bronze medalist) Jordan Stolz (Speedskating, U.S. Olympian)

Through a series of personal and authentic anecdotes, these athletes, along with their families, showcase how happiness is not only found in winning, but in everyday moments along their journey. These everyday rituals, small victories, and shared experiences matter just as much, and are the ultimate reward. To bring these stories to life, Hershey's interviewed athletes' families first – asking what they wished most for them. The answer was unanimous: happiness. Families reflected on childhood memories, traditions, and the moments that shaped who these athletes are today. Those messages were later revealed to each athlete, capturing genuine, unscripted reactions, before surprising them with their families on set.

Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place. is Hershey's first major creative campaign in eight years, launching ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, when optimism and human connection are in the spotlight. Debuting with "Happiness Is the Real Gold" through creative, social and digital executions, the platform sets the tone for a year of storytelling inspired by real life – reinforcing Hershey's enduring role as an iconic part of everyday moments and a familiar source of happiness.

To further resonate the message of the campaign, Hershey's will produce limited-edition Hershey's chocolate medals, crafted with embossed designs and wrapped in gold foil. During Milano Cortina 2026, the brand will "medal" everyday moments of real gold, on and off the podium, that overflow with happiness. From viral reactions to everyday celebrations, Hershey's chocolate medals will honor fans and athletes alike. On February 7, the first 400 guests at Hershey's Chocolate World, in Hershey, PA at 9 a.m. and Times Square at 10 a.m., will receive a free, exclusive Hershey's chocolate medal. The limited-edition chocolate medals will drop on February 13, 2026, on Tik Tok Shop and on February 14, 2026, at The Hershey's Store, while supplies last. Follow Hershey's on Instagram and TikTok for additional information and exclusive content.

FAQ

Why was now the right time for Hershey's to launch Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place.?

With the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bringing the world together, Hershey's launched Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place. to reinforce its role in everyday moments of joy. The campaign reflects where the brand has always belonged: in the small, meaningful moments of comfort, connection and joy that matter most to people.

What U.S. Olympians and U.S. Paralympians are partnering with Hershey's?

Hershey's is partnering with Erin Jackson (Speedskating), Brenna Huckaby (Para Snowboarding), Hilary Knight (Ice Hockey), Jason Brown (Figure Skating), and Jordan Stolz (Speedskating).

Why was it important to include athletes' families in this campaign?

Families play an essential role in every athlete's journey, and their impact is often felt in the behind-the-scenes moments. Including athletes' families allowed Hershey's to tell authentic stories rooted in encouragement, support and shared joy – and how happiness is the real gold. Those shared moments reflect how Hershey's shows up in people's lives, making families a natural and meaningful part of this campaign.

What are Hershey's chocolate medals?

Hershey's chocolate medals are crafted with embossed designs and wrapped in gold foil – making them a celebratory keepsake for rewarding fans for everyday moments of happiness.

How do the limited-edition Hershey's chocolate medals bring the idea of 'real gold' to life?

The chocolate medals are a tangible expression of the campaign's message. They're a reminder that moments of happiness, big or small, deserve to be celebrated. By reimagining "gold" as everyday joy, Hershey's invites people to recognize their own meaningful moments.

When will the Hershey's chocolate medals be available?

On February 7, the first 400 guests at Hershey's Chocolate World, in Hershey, PA (9 a.m.) and Times Square (10 a.m.), will receive a free, exclusive Hershey's chocolate medal. The limited-edition chocolate medals officially launch February 13, 2026, on Tik Tok Shop and February 14, 2026, at The Hershey's Store, while supplies last.

How can people get involved?

Hershey's is encouraging people to join in celebrating happiness as the real gold during the Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games by watching and sharing Team USA athletes' joyful moments and sharing their moment of happiness with Hershey's chocolate medals.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

