Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS, Shaquille O'Neal's New Hoops-Inspired Candy, Throws Down a Backboard-Breaking Bite

And because Shaquille always brings the XL fun, Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS offers a playful, multisensory experience. Fans can interact with the candy by lining up the balls, dunking the balls in the ring and mixing and matching the flavors to create unique flavor sensations with every bite.

"When I do something, I want it big! Big flavor, big fun, big everything," said Shaquille O'Neal. "With Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS, you are not just grabbing a gummy and tossing it in your mouth. You're stacking the balls, aiming for the mango ring, shooting your shot, then going in for that big sweet-and-sour chew. People always told me, 'Don't play with your food.' With SLAMS, I'm telling everybody: go ahead and play with your candy. Stack it, slam it, snack it – and if you miss the shot, you still get the bucket."

"SLAMS is a game-changer for the Shaq-A-Licious brand and showcases our approach to candy innovation," said Vivek Mehrotra, Senior Brand Manager, Shaq-A-Licious, The Hershey Company. "Stacking crunchy gummy balls inside a sour mango ring creates a multi-textural bite unlike anything else in the gummy aisle. The balls-and-hoop format transforms candy into a hands-on experience—inviting fans to build, play, and personalize every piece. With Shaquille's vision shaping every detail, SLAMS delivers a one-of-a-kind, multi-sensorial adventure that grabs your attention the instant you open the bag."

Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS Product Images

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can I buy Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS?

A: Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS roll out to retailers nationwide starting in January 2026 and can also be purchased at https://www.hersheyland.com/shaqalicious.

Q: What makes Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS unique?

A: Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS builds on the success of the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies line in a dynamic, new format. Keeping Shaquille at the heart of the brand, SLAMS debuts a stacked, texture-first design that invites fans to discover fresh, playful ways to enjoy their candy.

Q: How did Shaquille O'Neal help create Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies?

A: Shaquille is hands-on with every Shaq-A-Licious product, from concept to execution. Shaquille's vision helps to shape the name, flavors, taste, packaging and launch. Working closely with The Hershey Company, Shaquille ensures each product is unmistakably his own.

Q: What are Shaquille's other Shaq-A-Licious products?

A: The Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies lineup also includes:

Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies Original: Gummies shaped like Shaquille's face in vibrant blue and purple packaging, featuring peach, berry punch and orange flavors.

XL Gummies Original: Gummies shaped like Shaquille's face in vibrant blue and purple packaging, featuring peach, berry punch and orange flavors. Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies Sour: A tangy trio of shapes and flavors inspired by Shaquille's legendary nicknames — Diesel, The Big Cactus and The Big Shamrock — in pineapple, mixed berry and watermelon flavors.

XL Gummies Sour: A tangy trio of shapes and flavors inspired by Shaquille's legendary nicknames — Diesel, The Big Cactus and The Big Shamrock — in pineapple, mixed berry and watermelon flavors. Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies in sneaker shapes: Sneakers molded after the iconic SHAQ sneaker in bold mango (orange), lime (green) and strawberry (red) flavors.

About Shaq-A-Licious Gummies

Created by Shaquille O'Neal, the self-proclaimed world's biggest kid, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies launched nationwide in 2024 in partnership with The Hershey Company, becoming its #1 sweets launch of the year. The line began with Original gummies shaped like Shaquille's face and Sours featuring his legendary nicknames, Diesel, The Big Cactus, and the Big Shamrock, then expanded in 2025 with sneaker-shaped gummies inspired by his iconic SHAQ footwear. New for 2026 at retailers nationwide, Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS delivers a multi-sensorial XL experience with bright, crunchy gummy flavor balls and a chewy, sour mango ring. Fans can stack it, slam it and snack it, just like the Big Man himself.

For more information about Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, visit Shaqalicious.com.

Instagram: @shaqalicious_official

TikTok: @shaqaliciousofficial

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless ventures.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal is a universally recognized figure in sports, entertainment, and pop culture. His music career began with the release of four rap albums with his first, Shaq Diesel, which went platinum. Today, he is known worldwide as DJ Diesel. His DJ business has become a global enterprise, with his SHAQ's Bass All-Stars Festival and Shaq's Fun House—an immersive event series combining live performances, carnival rides, and celebrity appearances.

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq-to-School and Shaq-a-Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has more than 350 locations in development worldwide and 40-plus locations open in traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness through its iconic brands. With more than 20,000 remarkable employees worldwide, Hershey delivers delicious, high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating over $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-a-licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating responsibly and supporting its people and communities. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

SOURCE The Hershey Company