HERSHEY'S Invites Fans to Celebrate Everyday Moments of Happiness as the "Real Gold" with HERSHEY'S Team USA Milk Chocolate Medals

Designed to put fans at the heart of the celebration, Hershey's is extending the campaign digitally through custom augmented reality (AR) lenses on Snapchat and branded effects on TikTok. Each activation lets users unlock and interact with a digital version of the Team USA chocolate medal – turning everyday wins into shareable celebrations and capturing personal "medal moments" throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

"For generations, Hershey's has been part of life's simple, authentic moments of happiness, and the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are no different," said Katrina Vatter, Senior Brand Manager at The Hershey Company. "We created these bespoke chocolate medals, both physical and digital, to turn watching Team USA into a shared experience, inviting fans to celebrate their own everyday wins and discover that happiness is always within reach."

Hershey's has also partnered with two additional celebrated athletes, along with five previously announced Olympic and Paralympic winter athletes and their families, for its campaign. Amy Purdy, three-time Paralympic medalist in snowboarding, and Aly Raisman, six-time Olympic medalist in Gymnastics, will share their untold "real gold" medal moments on Hershey's social channels throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Their reflections spotlight happiness found off the podium – in teammates, community, family, and the everyday triumphs that give meaning to the journey.

FAQ

When do the Hershey's milk chocolate medals launch?

The limited-edition Team USA chocolate medals will be available at TikTok Shop on February 13, 2026 , and at The Hershey's Store on February 14, 2026 at 8 a.m. ET, while supplies last.

Where can I buy it?

The Team USA chocolate medals will be available at TikTok Shop and at The Hershey's Store, while supplies last.

How much do they cost?

Each medal costs $5.99.

What makes these medals unique?

Hershey's Team USA milk chocolate medals are crafted with embossed designs and wrapped in gold foil, transforming everyday achievements into a celebratory keepsake.

Is there a digital way to participate?

Yes! Fans can unlock a Snapchat lens and TikTok branded effect, inspired by the Team USA chocolate medal, allowing them to create and share their own everyday medal moments through augmented reality. People can also follow and engage with Hershey's on Instagram and TikTok for other moments throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to get their hands on a Team USA chocolate medal.

Will it be restocked?

No. This is a one-time-only release.

Who are the five previously announced winter Olympic and Paralympic athlete partners for Hershey's?

As a proud supporter of Team USA, Hershey's teamed up with Erin Jackson (Speedskating), Brenna Huckaby (Para Snowboarding), Hilary Knight (Ice Hockey), Jason Brown (Figure Skating), and Jordan Stolz (Speedskating) for the first chapter of its new creative platform, Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place., celebrating happiness as the real gold.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

