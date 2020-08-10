Hershey's, Jet-Puffed and Honey Maid Brands Make National S'mores Day Extra Sweet by Giving Back $50,000 to Small, Local Restaurants

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer screams S'mores, but this year it is screaming louder than ever with approximately 10M more of the classic treat made this year compared to last1. With many of America's beloved restaurants closed due to quarantine orders or limited in capacity due to social distancing, Americans have found themselves at-home, seeking activities to bring the family together. The unmistakable trio of Hershey's milk chocolate, Jet-Puffed marshmallows and Honey Maid grahams has inspired families yet again to connect and create delicious memories together while making the iconic S'mores treat. Together they have made S'mores the dessert of the summer.

While we remain at home, Hershey's, Jet-Puffed and Honey Maid brands want to say thank you to those who have enjoyed a S'mores. As a small token of their appreciation, the three classic S'mores staples will be giving back this National S'mores Day, turning to the small, local restaurants that are an integral part of our local communities and have been affected by the pandemic. These are the restaurants that make up the backbone of America. They, like S'mores, connect families and ignite memories. Without them, we miss out on not only great food, but great family traditions.

Hershey's, Jet-Puffed and Honey Maid brands are calling on these small, hometown restaurants and their staff to showcase their favorite S'mores dessert on their menu (new or existing) for a chance to win one of five $10,000 prizes. This extra sweet initiative launches, August 10th at 9AM ET, National S'mores Day, and the five winners will be selected and announced on September 1st.

"We are overwhelmed by the love people have had for S'mores this summer. During the current pandemic, many families have turned to the connectivity and comfort of making S'mores as a way to get through this challenging time," said Bill Maclean, senior marketing director, Hershey's brand. "We wanted to say thank you and bring attention to all of those local restaurants who have been affected. We want to provide some relief while celebrating these restaurants, their recipes and their love of S'mores."

"On average, Americans have made two S'mores since the beginning of the pandemic1. We are all looking for comfort and connectivity right now! Restaurants, specifically small and independent restaurants, have so many memories and tradition imbedded in them and it's time to give back to that community" said Allison Kelly, associate marketing director, Jet-Puffed brand.

"The pandemic has hurt nearly every industry. When we considered who we wanted to give back to, we looked at what matters most to people right now – family, friends, connection. S'mores embody summer fun and connectivity. Restaurants do the same!" Said Steven Saenen, marketing director, Honey Maid brand.

Think you have a winner? Local, independent restaurants looking to participate can submit a photo and/or video showcasing their favorite S'mores recipes via Twitter or Instagram, tagging @hersheys @kraftjetpuffed @honeymaidsnacks and using the hashtag #SmoresGivesBackContest. The Official Rules of the contest including more details on how to enter and qualifications for entry, may be found at http://smoresgivesback.com/ .



Hershey, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For over 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically, and sustainably. Hershey's founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world's most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.

1 US Census Bureau, IRI, 2016 Hershey's S'mores A&U Research

