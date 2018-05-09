Hertz gets customers off to a #HertzSuperStart with free Wi-Fi and other exclusive benefits in Europe

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Europe, part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ), has launched free, mobile Wi-Fi and other exclusive benefits for qualifying car rentals in more than 200 locations across Europe, in celebration of the company's one hundred year anniversary. The complimentary 4G Internet connection and other services such as free International calls of up to 30 minutes a day, translation tool, and city guides are provided via the Hertz Connect portable device, available from selected locations in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain and the UK.
To enjoy the Hertz Connect services, customers from the U.S. and participating countries in Europe and Asia Pacific simply need to book their rental on the Hertz website as a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® member and spend a minimum of 250 U.S. dollars, euros or pounds.*
Additionally, all members of the award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program can now cancel their rental up to two days ahead of pick-up without incurring any charge (terms and conditions apply). Other program perks include: ability to skip the counter in more than 50 airport branches worldwide, additional driver at no extra cost, 25% discount on child seats, reward points earned on every journey, and discounted rates all year round on Hertz website bookings.
Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said: "Hertz's journey to become the world's first global car rental company began with our launch in 1918. To celebrate our centenary we are now offering complimentary 'Go Anywhere' Wi-Fi in Europe with Hertz Connect, and other important benefits to ensure that our loyal customers also have a #HertzSuperStart every time they book qualifying rentals. From the beginning, we have been industry innovators and we will continue to create real service differentiation to give our customers new reasons to choose us. We look forward to sharing future #HertzSuperStart initiatives throughout the year."
The exclusive services provided via the new Hertz Connect portable unit include:
- Unlimited 4G Internet connection across Europe
- Ability to connect up to five devices
- Up to 30 minutes of free international calls every day
- Settings available in seven languages (English, French, German, Italian, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish) and instant translation tool
- Direct line to Hertz's customer care representatives
- Access to tickets and discounts for events, shows and attractions wherever the customer is traveling to
Customers who are not members of Hertz's best-in-class loyalty programme Gold Plus Rewards can easily sign up for free from
https://www.hertz.co.uk/rentacar/member/enrollment.
* Main terms and conditions:
- The free, 'Go Anywhere' Wi-Fi service via the Hertz Connect portable device is available for the duration of the rental to Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® members (Hertz Gold, Hertz Gold Five Star and Hertz President's Circle) from Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, The Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States.
- To become eligible for the free, 'Go Anywhere' Wi-Fi service, the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards member must:
- Pick-up their qualifying Hertz car rental from any of the more than 200 participating locations across Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and the UK
- Book their car rental directly from the Hertz website as a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards member
- Spend more than $US 250, €250 or £250 on their car rental and extras, or the equivalent of $US 250 when the transaction is made in any other currency.
- Rent for less than 28 days.
Full terms and conditions are available from https://www.hertz.co.uk/rentacar/special-offers/hertz-connect-uk.
Hertz Centenary
In 1918, Hertz's founder Walter L. Jacobs opened a car rental business in Chicago, U.S. that later expanded to became the first global car rental company. Hertz has been reinventing the car rental industry ever since, making customers' journeys seamless with a wide fleet selection as well as innovative products, technology and high levels of service.
About Hertz
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.
