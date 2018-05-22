Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Stockholders Approve Company Proposals at Annual Meeting

Ms. Mukherjee, 52, has been the Global Chief Marketing Officer of S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., a multinational consumer product manufacturer, since October 2015. She previously held several senior positions with PepsiCo, Inc., a multinational food and beverage corporation, from 2005 until October 2015. These positions include President, Global Snacks Group and PepsiCo Global Insights in 2015; Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay, Inc., a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., from 2009 to 2015; Group Vice President, Marketing, Frito-Lay, Inc. from 2007 to 2009; and Vice President, Consumer Strategy and Insights, Frito-Lay, Inc. from 2005 to 2007. From 1994 to 2005, Ms. Mukherjee served in a variety of roles with Kraft Foods, Inc., a food and beverage manufacturing and processing company.

"We are confident that Ann's experience in leading major marketing and sales organizations, and her customer-focused approach will be an asset to management and the Hertz board," said Henry R. Keizer, Hertz's chairman. "We look forward to benefiting from her experience and global perspective as we continue to expand our digital presence and strengthen the value propositions for our iconic brands to drive growth worldwide."

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-global-holdings-inc-stockholders-approve-company-proposals-at-annual-meeting-300653058.html

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hertz.com

