Hertz helps people have better and longer weekends with My Hertz Weekend subscription

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Europe Ltd, part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ), has expanded its monthly car subscription service My Hertz Weekend, which is now available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom, becoming the car rental leader in this space. This flexible, cost effective alternative to vehicle ownership provides customers with access to a car from Thursday to Monday, helping to make their weekends better and longer.

Vincent Gillet, Vice President Marketing, International, said: "Following the launch of My Hertz Weekend in Italy in May, we've had very positive feedback, which encouraged us to expand the service to more locations across Europe.

"A convenient alternative to car sharing and leasing, My Hertz Weekend responds to the current shift in attitude regarding car ownership as well as to the growth in the renting and subscription economy. We are confident that it will tackle the needs of customers who, for instance, live in a city and don't need a vehicle during the week, or families that own a car but need a second car during the weekend."

How My Hertz Weekend Works

After signing up for free, My Hertz Weekend subscribers benefit from the use of a small, medium, large or premium Hertz vehicle every weekend for a month or longer - with no long-term commitment required. Customers do not need to book their pick up each time; their car will be ready for collection every weekend of the month/s subscribed.

Subscribers pick-up and drop-off their cars at a "base" of their choice from a list of 50 participating locations in Barcelona, Bologna, London (St Pancras International), Madrid, Milan, Oxford, Rome, Turin, Cologne, Lyon, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester, at flexible times. My Hertz Weekend vehicles can be collected as early as 2:00 pm on Thursday and be returned to the same location any time before 12 noon on Monday.

The service includes unlimited mileage and a free additional driver, with fixed rates starting from €195 per month in Italy and Germany, making My Hertz Weekend more cost effective than other forms of vehicle subscription, such as car sharing or leasing.

In order to subscribe to My Hertz Weekend, renters must be members of Hertz's complementary loyalty program, Gold Plus Rewards. The program allows members to earn rewards, enjoy special discounts, and bypass counters at more than 50 of the world's busiest airports.

Further information about the My Hertz Weekend monthly car subscription service and terms and conditions can be obtained at https://www.hertz.co.uk/p/myhertzweekend

The basic rate for the Hertz My Weekend car subscription service includes: unlimited mileage, Theft Protection and Collision Damage Waiver (excess applies), taxes, and additional driver allowance at no extra cost. The "Basic Rate plus SuperCover" option includes all of the features in the basic rate, but with zero excess applied to the Theft Protection and Collision Damage Waiver products. The minimum contract period is one month.

The price of fuel is not included in the monthly rate so customers are requested to return the car with a full tank each time to avoid extra charges for the missing fuel and the payment of an administration fee. The service station used to refuel the car should be as close to the Hertz drop off location as possible (within 15km).

