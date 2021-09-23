Herzing Launches Online Healthcare Administration Master's Program

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and a nationally recognized online division, today announced an online-only program for students pursuing a master of science in healthcare administration.

Full-time or part-time enrollment is open now for the program, which begins in January of 2022, and typically takes 16 months to complete. Employment of medical and health services managers is expected to increase 32% from 2020-2030 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"This program is ideal for a variety of students, especially those who are already in the healthcare field and are looking to transition from clinical work to a managerial role within a healthcare organization," said Dr. Brendan L. Ashby, System Division Chair-Healthcare at Herzing University. "The online master's would also be ideal for recent graduates with a bachelor's degree in natural sciences, business, or informatics."

Healthcare executives and administrators are generally in charge of overseeing and organizing the delivery of health care services. Positions such as health manager, clinical director, clinical manager, nursing home administrator and health information management director could be available to people who earn a master of science in healthcare administration.

After earning the master's, students could advance their education with a postgraduate certificate program that has several concentration options.

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university specializing in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

