Herzing University Announces New Birmingham Campus President

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University has announced the appointment of Sarah Higgins as president of its Birmingham campus, where the university is locally known for its nursing, healthcare and paramedic/EMT programs.

Higgins has more than 13 years of higher education experience and will lead initiatives focused on student experience, retention and graduation outcomes. She will also ensure that Herzing is a valuable partner to healthcare providers and other businesses and organizations throughout the region.

"Collaborating with local employers to address their greatest workforce needs is beneficial to our students and employers, as well as the entire community," Higgins said. "I'm excited to continue Herzing's long history of connecting students with rewarding careers in and around Birmingham."

Prior to joining Herzing, Higgins served as a communications and marketing leader at two universities. She has developed and implemented strategic initiatives to increase enrollment, improve student retention and outcomes, and invigorate alumni engagement while building and nurturing university partnerships.

"Sarah is a community-minded leader who fully embraces our mission and vision of helping individuals reach their full potential while achieving success in school, work and in their communities," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "She will focus on ensuring our students get the support and resources they need to launch and advance their careers."

Higgins earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication from Arizona State University as well as an MBA from the University of Northern Alabama and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif.

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university offering year-round study. The Birmingham campus has degree programs in nursing, healthcare, public safety, technology and business. Students learn in a modern facility with state-of-the-industry labs, career-focused curriculum and supportive faculty and staff.

For more information, visit the Birmingham campus at 280 West Valley Avenue during business hours or call 205-791-5860.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2020, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

