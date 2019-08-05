Herzing University Announces New Orlando Campus President

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University has announced the appointment of Jeff Cross as president of its Orlando campus, where Herzing offers several areas of study, including a growing nursing program.

Cross has more than 20 years of higher education experience and will drive initiatives designed to enhance student experience, retention and graduation outcomes. He will also strengthen Herzing's relationships with healthcare providers, businesses and community organizations across the Orlando area.

"The Herzing-Orlando team is focused on helping students get an education that provides them with a rewarding career while also recognizing the needs of today's employers," Cross said. "Many Herzing students have launched or boosted their careers here and I look forward to continuing that success."

Prior to Herzing, Cross served as an admissions and operations executive leader at multiple national universities, where he developed and implemented strategies to increase enrollment, ensure quality control across departments and improve student affairs.

Cross earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business at California State University in Fullerton, Calif., and a MBA at Webster University in Lakeland, Fla.

"Jeff is an ambitious leader who understands that students are at the center of all that we do," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "His experience and skill will prove invaluable as we meet the growing demand for professionals to join the workforce in the Orlando area and beyond."

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university offering year-round study. The Orlando campus has degree programs in nursing, healthcare, technology, public safety and business. Students learn in a modern facility with state-of-the-industry labs, career-focused curriculum and caring faculty and staff.

For more information, visit the Orlando campus at 865 FL-436 in Winter Park during business hours or call 407-641-5227.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Contact:

Candice Hudson

312-661-1050

chudson@cbdmarketing.com

SOURCE Herzing University

Related Links

http://www.herzing.edu

