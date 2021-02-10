Herzing University Appoints Dan Peterson as President of Online Division

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and a nationally renowned online division, has named Dan Peterson as president of the school's online division.

Peterson, who has extensive experience in online education platforms and programs, will lead initiatives that advance and expand the school's online offerings while making higher education more accessible and affordable. He'll continue Herzing's focus of creating flexible program pathways – especially in nursing and healthcare – that meet students wherever they are on their academic journey and supporting them every step of the way toward their educational and career goals.

"Herzing has a 20-year history of online education and Dan's leadership and expertise will help us build our award-winning programs to even greater heights," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "The coronavirus pandemic will have a lasting effect on how higher education is delivered, and Dan will ensure our innovative online offerings will help even more students achieve career success."

Peterson's goals also include ensuring Herzing's online programs – which have been continually recognized by U.S. News and World Report as some of the best in the nation – continue to surpass quality expectations while enhancing student experience, retention and graduation outcomes.

"I greatly appreciate the opportunity to lead Herzing's online offerings during such a pivotal time for higher education and online learning," Peterson said. "There has never been a better time to focus on the delivery and efficacy of online education. Meeting the business and industry need for skilled, educated technicians is a challenge, and I'm excited to be a part of the solution by preparing students for high-demand and rewarding careers."

Throughout his 20-year higher education career, Peterson has led operations and developed strategies that increased enrollment and improved student success at several universities. He also served 23 years in the Utah Air National Guard and is a volunteer with Mission 22, an organization dedicated to supporting the veteran community.

Peterson holds a Doctorate of Education Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Utah State University. He earned his MBA at University of Phoenix.

Herzing's online learning approach leverages adaptive learning technology that continuously evaluates and adjusts to meet the specific needs of each student. Herzing faculty, student services, career coaches and support staff are trained in online education best practices to ensure students receive the resources, support and learning opportunities they need to successfully complete their program and achieve their career objectives.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Contact:

Candice Hudson

312-661-1050

[email protected]

SOURCE Herzing University

Related Links

http://www.herzing.edu

