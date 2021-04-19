Herzing University Appoints Dr. Kurt Hubbard as Academic Dean of Florida Campuses

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and an online division, has named Dr. Kurt Hubbard the academic dean of its Orlando and Tampa, Florida, campuses.

Hubbard has extensive experience in higher education and will lead strategic initiatives that foster a positive learning environment and supportive culture for Herzing students and employees. Hubbard will also ensure that academic rigor, curriculum, instruction and learning outcome standards are met in collaboration with faculty, career development and administrative staff.

"I'm excited to join an institution that truly takes a team approach to ensuring students are supported and empowered throughout their educational journey," Hubbard said. "We will continue to make sure Herzing graduates are thoroughly prepared for rewarding and in-demand careers while also engaging with the communities we serve."

Hubbard's leadership will also ensure the university continues to surpass quality expectations while enhancing student experience, retention and graduation outcomes.

"Kurt is an accomplished academic and student-focused leader with a passion for helping people reach their full potential," said Jeff Cross, Regional President-Florida at Herzing University. "He'll make sure our students continue to get the support and resources they need to begin and advance their careers."

Hubbard has served as an academic dean, program director and professor at various institutions. He has led grant-funded projects, and his research on occupational therapy and mental health has been published in peer-reviewed journals and other publications.

Hubbard holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Health Psychology/Behavioral Medicine from Northcentral University and a Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) from the University of St. Augustine - School for Health Sciences. He also earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Columbia University, a Master of Arts in Psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Stony Brook University.

Herzing University specializes in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

For more information about Herzing University's Orlando and Tampa campuses, call 407-641-5227.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

