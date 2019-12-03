Herzing University Awards 19 Scholarships on #GivingTuesday

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Herzing University is proud to announce the winners of its #GivingTuesday scholarship campaign. Students, prospective students and alumni were asked to complete an act of kindness – large or small – and include it in an online scholarship application.

In total, 19 scholarships of $1,000 each are being awarded to individuals for various acts of kindness. Submissions included good deeds such as donating winter clothes and boots to those less fortunate, spending extra time with patients at work, helping a stranded motorist, and mentoring young people dealing with grief.

"GivingTuesday is a global movement that aligns perfectly with our goal of encouraging individuals to do good works, especially in their own communities," said Herzing University Vice President of Admissions Derrick Pope. "We organize volunteer and giving opportunities throughout the year, and these scholarships are our way of showcasing the generous spirit of our current, former and future students while thanking them in a meaningful way."

Empathy, compassion and connection to community are an essential part of the school's culture and curriculum nationwide. For example, students provide pro bono physical therapy treatment to community members at the university's CARE Clinic in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and dental hygiene students perform cleanings and other care for the public at a low cost in a clinic at the school's Minneapolis campus. Students across all campuses have participated in community service events, such as distributing school supplies to local Boys & Girls Club members and performing free health screenings.

More than 1,100 individuals across the country participated in Herzing's GivingTuesday campaign, and the university randomly selected winners from each market where it has a campus and recipients from a national pool representing its Online Division.

Scholarship recipients are:

Akron, Ohio

Erica Longfellow

Elizabeth Brown

Atlanta, Ga.

Laxmi Acharya

Stevonnie Beckett

Birmingham, Ala.

Judith Sellers

Michele Shepherd-Tigner

Brookfield, Wis.

Zoe Corp

Jesse Rodriguez

Kenosha, Wis.

Jami Van Brocklin

Nicole Gilkey

Madison, Wis.

Jacob Sanderson

Minneapolis

Madonna Vang

Veronica Rivas

New Orleans

Charles Bardwell

Megan Porrier

Orlando, Fla.

Lisa Mick

Aryana Harris

Online Campus

Shahrzad Forat

Kia Kimbrough

The GivingTuesday scholarships are just part of the more than $10 million in scholarships and grants Herzing has provided to help students pursue their dreams, build careers and strengthen their communities.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world on December 3, 2019 and every day. To learn more, visit: www.givingtuesday.org.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

