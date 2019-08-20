Herzing University Celebrates New School Year with Annual Supply Donations

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Herzing University has provided thousands of backpacks full of school supplies to help prepare children for the upcoming school year.

Throughout July and August, Herzing campuses distributed more than 3,000 backpacks. The backpacks and supplies were provided to children at events in Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Alabama and Louisiana. Some campuses also organized back-to-school parties and open house events for local families.

Families with children in elementary through high school are spending more than ever on back-to-school items, reaching an average of nearly $700 per household, according to the National Retail Federation.

"It's essential for children to have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom, and we're proud to do our part in each of our campus communities," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "We're committed to helping individuals reach their full potential. Being prepared and engaged in school in early, formative years is critical to each person's lifelong learning and success."

Events included:

Akron, Ohio , Aug. 9 : Herzing-Akron visited area Boys and Girls Clubs and donated backpacks to members in the morning. The day ended with a back-to-school bonanza and open house at the university campus, featuring free haircuts for kids and emergency vehicles to explore.

, : Herzing-Akron visited area Boys and Girls Clubs and donated backpacks to members in the morning. The day ended with a back-to-school bonanza and open house at the university campus, featuring free haircuts for kids and emergency vehicles to explore. Atlanta , July 16 : Herzing-Atlanta organized a back-to-school bash that included backpacks and lunch for 300 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.

, : Herzing-Atlanta organized a back-to-school bash that included backpacks and lunch for 300 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. Birmingham, Alabama , July 26 : Herzing-Birmingham provided 500 children with backpacks full of school supplies at the A G Gaston Boys & Girls Club.

, : Herzing-Birmingham provided 500 children with backpacks full of school supplies at the A G Gaston Boys & Girls Club. Kenosha, Wisconsin , August: Herzing-Kenosha participated in two community events, donating a total of 500 backpacks at events at the local Boys and Girls Club and at a back-to-school picnic organized by Veterans Together Charity Forever Inc.

, August: Herzing-Kenosha participated in two community events, donating a total of 500 backpacks at events at the local Boys and Girls Club and at a back-to-school picnic organized by Veterans Together Charity Forever Inc. Minneapolis , Aug. 13 : Herzing-Minneapolis participated in the National Night Out event at the Jerry Gamble Boys and Girls Club.

, : Herzing-Minneapolis participated in the National Night Out event at the Jerry Gamble Boys and Girls Club. New Orleans , July 26 : Herzing-New Orleans celebrated the new school year with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana at the NFL-YET Club, giving away treats and backpacks.

, : Herzing-New Orleans celebrated the new school year with the Boys & Girls Clubs of at the NFL-YET Club, giving away treats and backpacks. Orlando, Florida , July 20 : Herzing-Orlando offered two ice cream socials for students, allowing each person to take home two backpacks full of school supplies for loved ones.

Herzing University – founded by former Club member Henry Herzing – has been closely involved with Boys & Girls Clubs for many years. In 2012, Renee Herzing began serving on the Greater Milwaukee Clubs' board of trustees.

Many of the campuses work closely with their local Club chapters throughout the year and often award scholarships to select members, staff and volunteers.

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university offering year-round study and degree programs in healthcare, nursing, business and information technology. The school provides career-focused programs, flexible schedules and a supportive learning environment to students across the country.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

