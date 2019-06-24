Herzing University Instructor Named Registered Medical Assistant of the Year

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University is proud to announce that Medical Assisting Program Chair and Instructor Alberta Smith has been named Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) of the Year by the American Medical Technologists (AMT). The award will be presented to Alberta during the 81st Annual Meeting of AMT on July 2 in Chicago.

Each year, the AMT selects an RMA of the Year to recognize significant contributions to the profession of medical assisting and ongoing service at both the national and state levels of the organization. Nominations are limited to individuals who have been named the state RMA of the Year by their respective chapter.

"AMT is proud to honor Alberta with one of our organization's highest awards," said Jeannie Hobson, RMA (AMT), President, American Medical Technologists. "She has been an outstanding member for many years and has made significant contributions to the medical assisting community, both locally and nationally."

Smith first became involved with the AMT in 1984 when she graduated from medical assisting school, and she has served as the Missouri Chapter State President since 2006. Under her leadership, the state chapter has achieved honor roll status for meeting all requirements for 11 consecutive years.

"I'm incredibly passionate about the medical assisting field because it got me where I am today," said Smith, who has taught online students at Herzing for more than eight years. "I had no idea I'd go on to be an educator when I first started, but teaching has been so rewarding. Every year I fall more in love with the field when I see students graduate and start their careers."

In addition to being named RMA of the Year, Smith has accepted several other honors from the AMT. She received the Distinguished Achievement Award in 2007, President's Award in 2010, Exceptional Merit Award in 2016, Outstanding State Leadership Award in 2017 and The Pillar Award in 2018.

"We're thrilled that highly respected professional associations like the AMT recognize Alberta's commitment to the profession," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "Her ongoing accomplishments demonstrate the high level of skill and leadership that she continues to bring to our medical assisting programs."

Herzing University offers two medical assisting pathways, at our Akron campus and online, to prepare students for a successful career in healthcare. The Associate of Science in Medical Assisting Services (ASMAS) program can be completed in as little as 16 months, and the Diploma in Medical Assisting program can be completed in one year. Herzing also offers students direct pathways to continued education with both bachelor's and master's degrees.

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university offering year-round study and degree programs in healthcare, nursing, business and information technology. The school provides career-focused programs, flexible schedules and a supportive learning environment to students across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.herzing.edu/healthcare/medical-assisting-degree.

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

