Herzing University-Kenosha Moving Campus to Downtown

KENOSHA, Wis., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University today announced plans to relocate its Kenosha campus to downtown Kenosha, providing a more spacious and modern learning environment for students from across Southeastern Wisconsin who attend the nonprofit school.

The new campus at 5800 Seventh Avenue will feature upgraded classrooms and common areas as well as state-of-the-industry labs and simulation learning technology. The university plans to begin moving in the summer and classes will begin there in September 2020. Herzing's campus is currently at 4006 Washington Road.

"This is an exciting time for the entire Kenosha area," said Herzing-Kenosha Campus President Dr. Jeff Hill. "We're thrilled to contribute to the revitalization of downtown Kenosha, and this new location will allow us to continue meeting educational needs of the community and workforce requirements for our local employers."

Herzing's plan to relocate to downtown Kenosha has received enthusiastic support from city leaders.

"We are extremely excited to have Herzing University join the re-invigoration of the City of Kenosha's Downtown Area," said Randy Hernandez, City Administrator for the City of Kenosha. "Having Herzing University as one of the new landmarks of downtown, with its faculty and student body, can only enhance the ambiance and community feel of downtown."

The Kenosha campus offers a variety of academic programs including nursing, healthcare, business and technology. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated format and flexible schedules have resonated with the community.

"The new campus is an investment in the future of Southeastern Wisconsin," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "We were founded almost 55 years ago in this great state, and we're committed to meeting the needs of our communities for years to come."

Brandon Ciebell and Lyle Landowski of Colliers International in Milwaukee represented Herzing with the move.

Herzing University provides career-focused programs, flexible schedules and a supportive learning environment to students across the country. For more information, visit the Washington Road campus during business hours or call 262-293-5475.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

