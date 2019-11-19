Herzing University Makes Long-Term Investment in New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a year after launching a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, Herzing University-New Orleans today announced it will relocate its local campus to Metairie. The new location will provide a more spacious, modern and accessible learning environment for students across Southeastern Louisiana who attend the nonprofit school.

The 10-year lease allows the school to occupy the entire eight floor of a tower in the Lakeway Center at One Lakeway, 3900 North Causeway Boulevard, which is owned and managed by The Feil Organization. The campus will feature upgraded classrooms and common areas as well as state-of-the-industry labs and simulation learning technology. Herzing plans to begin renovations this winter and classes will begin in March 2020. Herzing's campus is currently at 2500 Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

"Our enrollment has continued to grow, and we're seeing a lot of demand for our surgical technology and nursing programs," said Herzing-New Orleans Campus President Jamie Hardage. "This new campus will give us an additional 10,000 square feet of space where students can participate in hands-on learning experiences while accommodating our future growth plans."

The new campus is also closer to many of Herzing's clinical partners, including dozens of healthcare facilities across the suburbs.

"The healthcare industry across Southeastern Louisiana has been expanding for some time, so it makes sense that Herzing is growing, too," said Todd Murphy, President of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. "We're excited about the momentum in this region and couldn't be happier that Herzing will continue contributing to the area's development."

Herzing's New Orleans area location offers a variety of on-campus and online academic programs in nursing, healthcare, business and technology. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated format and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the region.

"This new campus is an investment in the future of Southeastern Louisiana," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "We look forward to many years of guiding and supporting students along the path to achieving their academic and career goals."

"We are pleased that Herzing University selected our Lakeway office campus for their Southeastern Louisiana location and look forward to having them as a tenant long term," said Colette Wharton Regional Director of Asset Management at The Feil Organization.

Brandon Ciebell and Lyle Landowski of Colliers International represented Herzing and Bruce Sossaman of Corporate Realty represented Lakeway during the lease negotiations.

For more information, visit the campus on Williams Boulevard during business hours or call 504-613-4295.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

