Herzing University Named 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses in seven states and an online division, announced today that it has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School designation by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse.®

Herzing University provides military veterans, active duty, guard and reserve (AGR) personnel and spouses/dependents with tailored pathways and initiatives designed to help them achieve their academic and career goals. In addition to accepting both state and federal financial benefits, Herzing also offers a Military Appreciation Grant that typically reduces tuition charges by 10% per semester, though the grant amount may vary based on program and military affiliation.

"We have a long tradition of supporting the educational and professional goals of veterans and current service members, and we're proud to be recognized for our efforts," said Herzing University Online President Dan Peterson, who also served 23 years in the Utah Air National Guard. "Our school was founded in 1965 by Navy Veteran Henry Herzing and his wife Suzanne."

The Military Friendly® Schools survey is the longest-running and most comprehensive review of college and university investments in serving military and veteran students. The list is shared with service members and their families and helps them select the best school to fit their needs in pursuing a civilian career.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's survey scores with the assessment of the institution's ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

Herzing University specializes in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

To learn more about military admissions, benefits and special initiatives at Herzing University, visit www.herzing.edu/admissions/military-admissions.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

