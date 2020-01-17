Herzing University Online Programs Once Again Earn National Recognition

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Herzing University is proud to announce its online learning programs are among the best in the nation.

U.S. News & World Report has once again ranked Herzing University's online bachelor's degree programs among its national top 100. The publication also included Herzing's online bachelor's programs in a list of the best for veterans. The 2020 Best Online Programs for Veterans rankings measure affordability, accessibility and reputability in consideration with financial benefits available specifically for people with military experience.

Herzing's online MBA and online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs were also recognized as leading online graduate programs.

"Herzing University has been a leader in adult-focused online education for many years, and this ongoing national recognition shows the value we provide for each student," Herzing Online President Nigel Longworth said. "We're proud that our commitment to providing a superior online education experience continues to be acknowledged."

For the 2020 rankings, U.S. News & World Report reviewed more than 1,600 online degree programs. The rankings rely on the publication's research data on education, as well as quantitative measures education experts use to identify academic quality. Ranking factors include student engagement, services and technologies, faculty training and credentials. More information about the rankings can be found at https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education.

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution specializing in nursing, healthcare, technology and business degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2020, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

