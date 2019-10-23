Herzing University Partners with National Association of Hispanic Nurses

Through the partnership , NAHN members are eligible for tuition discounts on all of Herzing's undergrad and graduate nursing programs, including the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, RN to BSN completion program, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree and post-master's certificate programs. Members can also apply the tuition discount toward healthcare management programs or an MBA.

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership which, in alignment with our strategic mission, increases educational opportunities for Latino nurses," said Norma Cuellar, PhD, RN, FAAN, current president of NAHN. "We believe that the more doors we can open for students to pursue nursing careers, the greater our chances of developing a culturally and linguistically competent workforce, which is in turn linked to increased patient satisfaction, improved communication and greater healthcare access."

Herzing offers a variety of nursing pathways for individuals at any point in their career. The university's RN to BSN program can be completed online in as little as 12 months.

The full list of eligible programs includes:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

RN to BSN

Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)

Nursing Leadership & Administration



Nursing Educator



Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP)

Healthcare Management (HCM)

Health Information Management (HIM)

MBA with a concentration in Healthcare Management

Post-master's Nurse Educator Certificate (PMCNE)

Post-master's Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate (PMCFNP)

"Herzing is committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive healthcare workforce, which is hugely important in improving the health of communities across the country," said Karilyn Van Oosten, SVP of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Development at Herzing University. "We're excited about this opportunity to work with NAHN, and we hope that many members take advantage of this opportunity."

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university offering year-round study and degree programs in nursing, healthcare, business and information technology. Herzing University provides career-focused programs, flexible schedules and a supportive learning environment to students across the country.

For more information, visit https://corp.herzing.edu/nahn or https://www.herzing.edu/nursing-programs.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

About NAHN

NAHN National Association of Hispanic Nurses® is a non-profit professional association committed to the promotion of the professionalism and dedication of Hispanic nurses by providing equal access to educational, professional, and economic opportunities for Hispanic nurses. NAHN is also dedicated to the improvement of the quality of health and nursing care of Hispanic consumers. To learn more about NAHN and the annual conference visit www.nahnnet.org.

