Herzing University Receives Accreditation for BSN Program at Kenosha Campus

Herzing also has a systematic evaluation plan that includes ongoing assessments of the programs to show that the university continues to meet CCNE accreditation standards.

"Choosing a quality program is of utmost importance to nursing students, and this accreditation provides another level of verification," said Herzing-Kenosha Campus President Jeff Hill. "Our students are well prepared to take on a variety of nursing roles or continue their career at a higher level when they graduate."

The Wisconsin Center for Nursing projects that the state could be short 20,000 nurses by 2035. Also, Illinois will need more than 21,000 nurses by the year 2020 as many are reaching retirement age, according to the Illinois Center for Nursing. Nationally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment for registered nurses will grow by 15 percent through 2026.

The BSN program at Herzing's Kenosha campus offers year-round study, allowing students to graduate in as little as three years. Classes can be taken during the day or in the evening. Direct admission to Herzing's nursing programs is available at the Kenosha campus or online.

Herzing's nursing program integrates theoretical instruction with clinical experience to provide a broad, holistic and reality-based understanding of the roles and responsibilities of a professional nurse. In addition to learning in a nursing simulation lab, Kenosha students gain real-world experience by completing required clinical work at healthcare organizations across Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois that are partnered with the campus.

"Our nursing faculty in Kenosha is committed to developing professional nurses through innovative approaches, ongoing education and public service, all while providing an unmatched level of personalized support to each student," said Pat Edwards, System Dean of Nursing Operations at Herzing University.

Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public's health. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing and serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices. As a voluntary, self-regulatory process, CCNE accreditation supports and encourages continuing self-assessment by nursing programs and supports continuing growth and improvement of collegiate professional education and nurse residency programs.

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2018, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

