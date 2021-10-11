Herzing University Receives Grant to Support Student Child Care Costs

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses in seven states and an online division, has been awarded a $768,000 federal grant to assist students with child care costs.

The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant is administered by the U.S. Department of Education and helps cover students' cost of keeping their children enrolled in a quality child care center. Herzing's grant reward is $192,000 per year1 through Sept. 30, 2025, and will allow the school to provide a subsidy payable to the child care provider.

The grant is especially important to Herzing students because the vast majority of them are adult learners and many are parents. The assistance targets students who are most in need, such as those who are eligible to receive a federal Pell Grant.

"This grant is very exciting because it can be life changing for students who do not have a current option for reliable child care," said Dr. BriAnne Danielson, Associate Vice President for Student Services at Herzing. "Without this funding, some parents might not be able to secure a day care option for their child or children and could be forced to take a break from school or drop out entirely."

Eligible Herzing students need to be enrolled in a minimum of six credits per semester, meet financial aid requirements, be in good academic standing and be the primary caretaker for a child under the age of 5. The Herzing CCAMPIS program will provide support to 120 participants per year.

1 The $192,000 DOE grant amount is 84% of the total grant funding per year. The total funding for the project is $228,350; Herzing University will contribute $36,349, or 15% of the grant budget.

