Herzing University Starts MSN Nursing Leadership and Administration Program

Students in the program will build on their clinical expertise to learn how to improve an organization's direct and indirect care outcomes and manage operational duties to achieve business objectives. They'll also learn skills that will prepare them for work at hospitals and beyond, including organization-focused leadership at community-based health delivery systems.

"Like many other positions in the field, nursing leaders will continue to be in high demand for years to come," said Dr. Mary Judith Yoho, system dean of nursing at Herzing University. "We're proud to live our mission of being a lifelong learning partner that empowers and supports individuals to start, and in this case, advance their careers through an educational pathway we can create with them."

Nationwide, employment for healthcare executives and administrators is expected to increase by as much as 20 percent through 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Herzing's online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Accredited nursing programs are an acknowledgment that the program meets specific national standards.

American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) core components are integrated into the curriculum, preparing graduates to sit for the nurse executive-board certified (NE-BC) credentialing exam offered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

"Offering the MSN Nursing Leadership and Administration Program is a natural progression for Herzing as we continue to expand, advance and adapt our nursing offerings to meet the ever-changing demands of the healthcare industry," Dr. Yoho added. "All of our courses are taught by faculty who are doctoral-prepared and have real-world experience in nursing leadership."

Full-time and part-time options are available in the online program.

Also new to Herzing's nursing portfolio is a Post-Master's Nursing Educator Certificate program that allows individuals with an MSN to efficiently obtain the certification required to take on educator roles. It joins a suite of other nursing offerings at the university, including a Post-Master's Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate program as well as several undergraduate nursing degrees, pathways and accelerated programs.

For more information about Herzing's nursing programs, please visit https://www.herzing.edu/nursing-programs.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2018, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

