Herzing University to Start LPN Program on Madison Campus

MADISON, Wis., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and a nationally recognized online division, announced today it is starting a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program on its Madison, Wisconsin, campus.

The program meets a vital need in the state, which had an estimated nursing shortage of 2,800 in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Nurses Association. Herzing University has helped fill that gap, as 440 students graduated from nursing programs – from LPN to MSN and post-master's nursing certificates – at Herzing's three Wisconsin campuses in 2020.

"Our new LPN program will meet the demands of students who are inspired to get into the nursing profession and would like to start out with a shorter academic program," said Herzing Regional Campus President Dr. Jeff Hill. "Students can then work their way up to registered nurse and beyond through our extensive nursing education pathways."

Madison's LPN program will be the same as those at Herzing's Brookfield and Kenosha campuses. In the LPN programs, students can:

Reinforce classroom learning by practicing in simulation labs

Receive hands-on training at clinical sites

Earn a diploma and start on a nursing career in as few as 12 months

Students are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN upon graduation and can transfer up to 27 credits into Herzing's Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSN) program if they chose to continue their education.

Employment of LPNs and licensed vocational nurses (LVNs) is projected to increase by 9% from 2019-2029, which is faster than the average of 4% for all U.S. occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

LPNs provide basic nursing care – such as taking vital signs, changing bandages, updating records and listening to patients' concerns – under the direction of physicians and registered nurses. They can work in hospitals, nursing homes, doctor's offices, clinics and other healthcare settings.

The university also offers a suite of other nursing programs and pathways, including LPN to RN-BSN, several online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) concentrations and a new online pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university specializing in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

Herzing's Madison campus became part of Herzing in 1970, when Herzing University acquired the Wisconsin School of Electronics, which has a history dating back to 1948. For more information about Herzing University-Madison, visit the campus at 5218 E. Terrace Drive, during business hours or call 608-807-1909.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu .

