Hesai and Westwell Partner to Accelerate Global Expansion in Autonomous Driving for Logistics

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar solutions, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Westwell, a global provider in autonomous driving solutions, to provide lidar in applications including autonomous driving, industrial robots, heavy machinery, and smart cities.

Westwell's Q-Truck: A 24/7 Autonomous New Energy Electric Heavy Truck at Laem Chabang Port in Thailand

Westwell's autonomous driving solutions will be equipped with Hesai's advanced lidar products and serve over 200 corporate clients across 20 countries. Westwell's collaboration with Hesai will also bring higher productivity to the supply chain, significantly enhancing efficiency and quality while reducing carbon emissions on a global scale.

Hesai's lidars are already integrated into several of Westwell's solutions, including their new energy-efficient autonomous driving Q-Trucks and Q-Tractors. Westwell has the largest fleet of Q-Trucks at Felixstowe Port in the United Kingdom and has deployed Q-Tractors to support Hong Kong's largest independent air cargo operator, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL). Their Q-Trucks are also used in advanced manufacturing plants to improve transport efficiency and green carbon reduction.

Westwell's R&D team uses a multi-sensor approach, equipping multiple Hesai's XT32 and AT128 lidars for each of their vehicles, ensuring precise operations across various scenarios. Westwell's autonomous driving Q-Trucks and E-Trucks use Hesai's XT32 mid-range lidar, with impressive 5 mm range precision. The lidar provides high-quality point clouds and optical systems, enabling operable data and accurate vehicle alignment and interactions. Additionally, sensors in port scenarios are susceptible to frequent vibrations, salt corrosion, and frequent stops. The Hesai XT and AT series' transceiver modules are based on Hesai's proprietary technology, effectively reducing failure rates and maintenance costs.

Beyond logistics, lidar empowers industrial robotics by providing precise distance, speed, and imaging data, facilitating accurate positioning, obstacle avoidance, and navigation in complex environments. Hesai lidars are widely used in autonomous delivery robots, forklifts, and lawnmowers.

Westwell has partnered with Hesai for lidar solutions since 2018. As two innovative companies with a global reach, they have made significant accomplishments in lidar technology and intelligent solutions. Through their latest strategic partnership, Hesai and Westwell will continue to enhance product performance, providing efficient and reliable intelligent solutions to customers worldwide.

