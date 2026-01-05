Hesai Announces Partnership with MOVIN, Redefining the Future of 3D Motion Capture

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global leader in lidar solutions, announced today it has entered into a partnership with MOVIN to supply advanced lidar solutions for the company's 3D motion-capture systems.

Traditional motion-capture systems are expensive and complex, requiring a full studio, marker suits, skilled actors, and engineering support. They're also fragile and highly sensitive to lighting while generating noisy data from marker occlusion, mislabeling, complex movements, or environmental interference. Even newer AI-based, markerless approaches still need multiple cameras, heavy calibration, and long setup times, keeping accessible motion capture out of reach for most consumers.

MOVIN, the world's first Motion-AI startup built on lidar, set out to change this. The South Korea-based company delivers real-time, free-body motion capture that produces studio-grade data anywhere — not only in professional studios, but also in homes, offices, outdoor environments, and live venues. By combining lidar with on-device AI, MOVIN is making high-quality, real-time motion capture far more practical and accessible.

Hesai's mini hyper-hemispherical 3D lidar solution, JT128, is perfectly designed to overcome the fragility and limitations of traditional motion-capture setups. MOVIN's AI-powered motion capture device, TRACIN, features JT128 with an AI engine to deliver highly reliable full-body tracking. JT128's ultra-wide 360° × 189° field of view significantly reduces blind spots, even in tight indoor spaces. With its 128 channels, JT128 generates high-resolution, low-latency point clouds that support seamless real-time motion AI. Its lightweight, compact design enables studio-quality capture anywhere a carry-on suitcase can go — basements, malls, or even outdoor parks — reducing setup time from two hours to just three minutes.

Furthermore, because lidar actively emits laser pulses, it is not affected by ambient lighting conditions. The consistent performance under all lighting conditions combined with JT128's low power consumption enables long tracking sessions up to 12 hours without drift or degradation, ensuring more accurate, usable data and real-time motion capture.

"Motion capture is no longer just a tool for animation or VFX," said Byeoli Choi, CEO of MOVIN. "With lidar as the foundation, we see motion data becoming core infrastructure for physical AI — from live performance to humanoid robotics. Partnering with Hesai accelerates that future."

According to GlobalData, the 3D digitalization market is expected to expand from USD $5 billion in 2019 to USD $154 billion by 2030. Through Hesai's strategic partnership with MOVIN, 3D motion capture technology is no longer limited to specialized studios or high-budget productions — it is now within reach of everyday creators. Cinematographers, game developers, AR/VR studios, VFX studios, VTubers, live streamers, exhibition designers, independent artists, and countless other creators can harness JT128's capabilities to bring their visions to life with unprecedented speed and precision.

Motion capture represents just one facet of JT128's potential, reflecting a broader transformation in robotics driven by advances in AI. As this shift accelerates and robots transition from controlled laboratory settings into real-world environments, high-precision perception has become foundational, with lidar emerging as the "eyes" of physical AI. Since its launch, the JT series has surpassed 200,000 cumulative deliveries, underscoring both accelerating demand and the expanding range of robotics applications it now enables. As lidar increasingly serves as a critical bridge between the physical and digital worlds, JT128 is positioned at the heart of how next-generation robots perceive and interact with their surroundings.

Hesai has already deployed its advanced lidar solution across a broad spectrum of robotics applications, including robotaxis, robotrucks, last-mile delivery robots, lawnmower robots, cleaning robots, AGVs, AMRs, and many more. At CES 2026, visitors can experience JT128's performance and capabilities firsthand through leading innovators such as DREAME (lawn-mowing robot), Vbot (intelligent companion robot), Realsee (3D spatial digitalization device), and MOVIN (3D motion-capture device). These solutions will be showcased at Hesai's booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, Booth 5601.

SOURCE Hesai Technology