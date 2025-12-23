Hesai to Supply Solid-State Lidars for Food Delivery Company Meituan's Drone Delivery Brand, Keeta Drone

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global leader in lidar solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Keeta Drone — Meituan's autonomous urban delivery sub-brand — accelerating the commercialization of the low-altitude economy. Under the agreement, Hesai will supply its second-generation solid-state lidar FTX for the next-generation drones of Keeta Drone.

Recently, Morgan Stanley's Global Embodied AI team released The Robot Almanac, highlighting that by 2050, global robot hardware revenue is projected to reach USD 25 trillion, with annual sales of 1.4 billion robots and a total number of 6.5 billion robots. Robots are expected to take many forms — including industrial robots, service robots, delivery drones, robotaxis and robotrucks, humanoid robots, and companion robots — with applications across manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, and beyond.

As a pioneer in low-altitude logistics, Keeta Drone has built an integrated air–ground delivery network through its self-developed drone systems, expanding use cases from food delivery to pharmaceuticals and emergency supplies. To date, Keeta Drone has 65 delivery drone routes across multiple cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Dubai, completing more than 740,000 deliveries total.

Keeta Drone unveiled its fourth-generation long-range drone, the M-Drone 4L — the world's first commercial delivery drone with lidar as a standardized component, combined with vision and GNSS for multi-modal sensor fusion. Hesai's FTX lidar delivers advanced 3D perception capabilities that ensure safe and reliable delivery drone operations in complex urban, low-altitude environments. Featuring an ultra-wide field of view, FTX provides precise detection of power lines, tree branches, and other small obstacles along flight paths. Unaffected by lighting conditions or adverse weather, FTX enables a stable perception of delivery drones at night and in rain or fog.

During the launch event, Keeta Drone demonstrated a two-kilometer nighttime flight relying entirely on lidar-based navigation. This integration of lidar and breakthroughs in positioning technology allows Keeta Drone to perform nighttime navigation without relying on satellite or vision-based systems, achieving precise flight and positioning solely through lidar.

Compared with its previous generation, FTX offers a twofold increase in resolution, a significantly optimized form factor, and a 66% reduction in weight, substantially reducing integration complexity and manufacturing costs for delivery drone applications, and is scheduled to enter large-scale mass production and delivery in 2026.

Looking ahead, Hesai and Keeta Drone will continue to work closely together to enable Keeta Drone to build a robust, all-weather, high-density urban low-altitude logistics network supporting a wide range of real-world delivery scenarios.

