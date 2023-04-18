Hesai Group CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York AGAINST Hesai Group

LEad Plaintiff Deadline is JUNE 6, 2023

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") of Hesai Group ("Hesai" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HSAI) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2023 initial public offering ("IPO").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than June 6, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT AND TRANSACTION INFORMATION

The filed complaint in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

Hesai Group's gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate;

Hesai Group's gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and

as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

In February 2023, Hesai conducted its IPO, selling approximately 10 million ADR's at $19.00 per ADR.

The next month, on March 16, 2023, Hesai issued a press release announcing its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that in the final quarter before its IPO, the Company experienced a decrease in its gross margin due to "the increased shipments of lower-margin ADAS LiDAR products during the early ramp-up stage with lower in-house plant capacity utilization rate."

On this news, Hesai's share price fell $1.55, or 10.2%, to close at $13.69 per share on March 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP