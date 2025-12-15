Hesai Recognized as the Only Lidar Company on Morgan Stanley's "Humanoid Tech 25" of Global Robotics Leaders

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global leader in lidar solutions, has been named to Morgan Stanley's "Humanoid Tech 25", an exclusive list of the world's 25 most influential robotics companies. Hesai is the only lidar company included on the shortlist, recognized for delivering critical 3D perception capabilities that enable real-world robotics applications. Other companies featured on the Humanoid Tech 25 list include industry leaders such as NVIDIA, AMD, Sony, Samsung, Onsemi, Horizon Robotics, and Baidu.

The Robotics Era has Already Arrived

The shortlist is supported by The Robot Almanac — Vol. 1, published by Morgan Stanley's Global Embodied AI team. Authored by a cross-disciplinary group of analysts covering technology, automotive, industrials, and artificial intelligence, the report represents one of Wall Street's first comprehensive, cross-industry analyses of AI's transition from the digital to the physical world—ushering in what Morgan Stanley calls the era of embodied AI. Key projections from the report include:

Global robot hardware revenues reaching $25 trillion by 2050

1.4 billion robots sold annually by 2050

Robotics emerging as the next major computing and industrial platform

The report states that robotics era is no longer theoretical—it is already underway. In physical-AI systems, reliable perception is foundational. Robots must be able to perceive and understand the real world with precision to operate safely and effectively.

Lidar as a Critical Enabler of Physical AI

Lidar plays a critical role in this transformation by delivering accurate, real-time 3D spatial perception across complex lighting and weather conditions—capabilities that are difficult to achieve with camera-only systems. As a result, the report highlights that supporting the perception needs of 1.4 billion robots by 2050 will require approximately 700 million lidar units, representing a nearly 300 times increase from 2025 levels.

Hesai Positioned to Lead the Robotics Lidar Industry

Morgan Stanley's recognition reflects Hesai's unique strengths across technology leadership, scalable manufacturing, and broad market adoption.

As the report notes, "Prototypes are easy. Scaling is hard." In 2025, Hesai became the world's first automotive lidar company to surpass 2 million cumulative deliveries, while ranking No. 1 in market share for ADAS main lidar for nine consecutive months [1]. The company's success is built on its industry-leading manufacturing system and in-house R&D capabilities. Hesai has developed four generations of proprietary ASICs, enabling rapid product iteration, high reliability, and globally replicable production. Its fully automated production lines are capable of producing one lidar every 10 seconds.

This same scalability is now extending into robotics and industrial markets. Hesai's JT-series mini 360° 3D robotics lidars have already received strong market-validation, surpassing 200,000 cumulative deliveries since launch. The JT series is trusted by leading players across robotics, industrial, logistics, and autonomous driving systems.

As robotics applications advance toward large-scale deployment across industries, Hesai remains committed to delivering safe, reliable, and high-performance lidar solutions. With proven technology, scalable manufacturing, and broad market adoption, Hesai is positioned to play a foundational role in powering the next generation of robotics and embodied AI.

Discover the full award details here: Morgan Stanley's "Humanoid Tech 25"

[1] Data according to Gasgoo.

SOURCE Hesai Technology