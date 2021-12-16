Hesai Technology to Exhibit at CES 2022, Showcasing its Complete Portfolio of Cutting-Edge LiDAR Solutions

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology Co., Ltd., a global leader in LiDAR technology for autonomous driving and ADAS, announced today that it will be exhibiting at CES 2022 in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2022 (West Hall Booth #5363) to showcase its portfolio of LiDAR solutions.

The booth will feature live demos of Hesai's LiDAR sensors, which are used for robotaxis, robotrucks, ADAS, robotics, and industrial applications. Additionally, the company will unveil and demo at CES its newest automotive-grade, hybrid solid-state LiDAR solution for ADAS.

With superior performance, reliability, and scalable production-ready design, Hesai's LiDARs have been widely adopted by the world's leading autonomous driving developers, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and robotics companies. Hesai has won customers spanning 70 cities in 30 countries and regions, including Nuro, Zoox, Nvidia, TuSimple, Kodiak, Baidu, WeRide, Pony.ai, and AutoX.

CES 2022 attendees are welcome to visit Hesai's booth for introductions and live demonstrations of Hesai's LiDAR products. Journalists, analysts, and industry partners who would like to schedule a meeting with one of Hesai's representatives can send an email to [email protected].

About Hesai

Founded in 2014, Hesai Technology is a global leader in LiDAR technology for autonomous driving and ADAS. Its vision is to empower robotics and elevate lives through high-performance, reliable, and low-cost 3D sensors. Hesai has developed exceptional R&D capabilities, accumulating deep expertise in optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. The company has been granted hundreds of patents globally for its industry-leading technologies, in areas such as proprietary LiDAR chips, functional safety, and interference rejection. Hesai's new manufacturing center for automotive production will commence operation in 2022, with a planned capacity of over 1 million units. Hesai has won customers spanning over 70 cities in 30 countries and regions, including leading autonomous driving developers, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and robotics companies. To date, Hesai has raised over $500M from Xiaomi, Meituan, Bosch, Baidu, Lightspeed, Hillhouse, CPE, Qiming, and other global investors.

