Hesai's Ultra-Thin Long-Range LiDAR, ET25, Wins CES 2024 Innovation Award

News provided by

Hesai Technology

20 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in lidar sensor technology for both automotive and industrial applications, is proud to announce that its ultra-thin long-range LiDAR, the ET25, has been named a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge technology products.

"This award is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to making lidar systems more practical, powerful, reliable, and affordable," said David Li, CEO of Hesai Technology. "In creating the ET25, Hesai overcame numerous design challenges to make lidar-based safety technology easier for mass-produced passenger vehicles to adopt, helping to make the world's roadways safer for everyone."

Lidar sensors in vehicles are becoming increasingly critical to enhancing road safety and avoiding collisions. Lidar sensors use laser light pulses to help accurately detect objects and other cars around them. Lidar offers many advantages, including superior performance in everyday and unusual driving conditions, whether used alone or with other vehicle sensors.

Designed specifically to be placed inside the vehicle's cabin behind the windshield, the ET25's ultra-thin form, low noise levels, and high performance represent significant advancements in automotive LiDAR sensor technology. This incredibly efficient design enables more possibilities for automakers to provide their customers with the added safety of lidar-enhanced ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems) than ever before. Its recognition as a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category underscores Hesai's position as the industry leader.

In addition to receiving this honor, Hesai Technology is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at CES 2024 in Las Vegas (LVCC West Hall Booth #5967) from January 9-12. The company will showcase its award-winning ET25 sensor technology alongside its other award-winning lidar products and share insights into its latest capabilities, manufacturing, and product development efforts.

"We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and showcasing how Hesai is leading the lidar sensor industry into the mass adoption phase for production passenger vehicles and other exciting applications," said Li.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous driving vehicles, and robotic applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs. Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company has superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning over 40 countries.

SOURCE Hesai Technology

Also from this source

Hesai Announces Automotive Lidar Design Win for Multiple Series Production Vehicles with Great Wall Motors

Hesai Announces Automotive Lidar Design Win for Multiple Series Production Vehicles with Great Wall Motors

Today, Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) announced an automotive lidar design win with Great Wall Motors (hereinafter referred to as "GWM"). Multiple...
Hesai's Lidars Get Top Marks for Data Security

Hesai's Lidars Get Top Marks for Data Security

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in automotive lidar solutions, announced today that its two flagship products -- Pandar128...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.