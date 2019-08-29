Heska Corporation Names Chief Operating Officer to Drive Expansion

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products, today announced the realignment of its executive officers and the promotion in connection therewith of Nancy Wisnewski, Ph.D., from Executive Vice President, Diagnostic Operations and Product Development to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Heska's Chief Executive Officer, with continuing responsibility and oversight for the Company's operations, engineering and manufacturing, research and development, supply chain, customer experience, quality control, and advisory to the Company's Chief Executive Officer. In her expanded role, Dr. Wisnewski will also be responsible for the alignment and prioritization of company resources to ensure operational excellence and scalability across the company.

"Nancy is a seasoned leader who consistently delivers results. Her energy, intelligence, work ethic, and leadership by example are well-known within our industry," said Mr. Wilson. "She is remarkably qualified to create, implement, and scale Heska's operations culture to exceed the needs of customers and to multiply Heska's reach and results by delivering on our key operations initiatives: (1) innovations pipeline and launches, (2) international expansion, (3) strategic integrations, and (4) scaling of operations and supply chain initiatives. I am thrilled that Nancy is our Chief Operating Officer in this exciting phase of our expansion. There's nobody I'd rather have on our winning team in this key position."

Dr. Wisnewski brings over 25 years of experience to her new role, including Executive Vice President, Diagnostic Operations & Product Development (September 2016 to present), Executive Vice President, Product Development and Customer Service (April 2011 to September 2016), Vice President, Product Development and Technical Customer Service (December 2006 to April 2011), Vice President, Research and Development (January 2006 to November 2006), after multiple promotions within Heska's Research and Development organization since 1993. She holds a Ph.D. in Parasitology/Biochemistry from the University of Notre Dame and a BS in Biology from Lafayette College.

"I am humbled and thrilled to assume this critical role working alongside people I admire at a company I love," said Dr. Wisnewski. "Heska makes the lives of pets and their families better by empowering veterinarians and their teams with our innovative diagnostics products and services. Central to Heska's mission is our intense drive for world-class operational excellence. As we enter the most formative time in our history with the launching of several major Heska innovations into domestic and new global markets, I am incredibly energized to help lead the charge with the people of Heska, who, after over 25 years in the industry, I consider to be the very best in the market. I look forward to this work and am honored to serve all of our stakeholders with an interest in Heska's quest to be the world's best at what we do."

Jason A. Napolitano, Heska's current Chief Strategist and Chief Operating Officer will continue to serve as Heska's Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, to further increase focus on Heska's business development acceleration of the Company's strategic initiatives to simultaneously expand Heska's product and geographic opportunities throughout the global animal healthcare market.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products. As of June 30, 2019, Heska's business is composed of Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") segment, which represents approximately 85% of revenue, and Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment, which represents approximately 15% of revenue. CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes, primarily for herd animal health, private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Heska's future financial and operating results and expectations about the future performance of its management. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that there is an inherent risk in using past results to predict future outcomes, including financial results and perceived or expected behavior. Factors that could affect the business and financial results of Heska generally include, but are not limited to: risks related to the anticipated performance of senior management and Heska's ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks related to reliance on third parties to develop and manufacture products for Heska; risks related to the commercialization of new products; uncertainties related to attempts to expand into international markets, including uncertainties related to timing, profitability and currency effects; uncertainties related to Heska's ability to measure and predict trends in the veterinary market; uncertainties related to Heska's ability to measure and predict the effectiveness of commercial relationships; uncertainties related to the future impact of recent and other business development activity; risks related to Heska's reliance on third-party suppliers, which is substantial; competition; and other risks set forth in Heska's filings and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2019.

