Heska to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 15

Presentations by executive management will address:

An industry overview and corporate summary, including Heska's position in today's market

Heska Act 2: Principal growth drivers and executive strategy

Specific business development opportunities



Key product introductions, initiatives and roadmap



Important market, geographic and team expansion

Exploring the unique Reset subscription model and its effect on revenue

A question and answer session will follow the presentations, and the event is expected to conclude by 1:30 p.m. ET.

Scheduled participants include:

Kevin Wilson, CEO & President

Jason Napolitano, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Strategist & Secretary

Nancy Wisnewski, Executive Vice President, Diagnostic Operations & Product Development

Steve Eyl, Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing

Catherine Grassman, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

Jon Aagaard, Director, Investor Relations

Seating is extremely limited. Register today to take advantage of this opportunity to interact directly with Heska's executive management team by contacting Brett Maas at brett@haydenir.com or 646-536-7331.

The event will be webcast live, and the presentations will be posted on Heska's investor website at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129189. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products. Heska's business is composed of Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") (81%) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products ("OVP") (19%). CCA includes, primarily for canine and feline use, point of care laboratory testing instruments and supplies under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP includes, primarily for herd animal health, private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding Heska's future financial and operating results. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that there is an inherent risk in using past results, including trends, to predict future outcomes, including financial results and perceived customer behavior. Factors that could affect the business and financial results of Heska generally include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to reliance on fourth parties to develop and manufacture products for Heska; risks related to the commercialization of new products; uncertainties related to attempts to expand into international markets, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to timing, profitability and currency effects; uncertainties related to Heska's ability to measure and predict trends in the veterinary market; uncertainties related to Heska's ability to measure and predict the effectiveness of commercial relationships; uncertainties related to the future impact of recent business development activity; risks related to Heska's reliance on outside suppliers, which is substantial; competition; and the risks set forth in Heska's filings and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in Heska's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017.

