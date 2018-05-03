Heska to Present at Upcoming Conferences in May & June 2018

May 21-22, 2018 – UBS Global Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt, New York, NY . Mr. Wilson presents formally on May 22 at 1 p.m. ET and facilitates a breakout session at 1:30 p.m. ET . He will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

For more information regarding these conferences, please contact Brett Maas at Hayden IR.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products. Heska's business is composed of Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") (81%) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products ("OVP") (19%). CCA includes, primarily for canine and feline use, point of care laboratory testing instruments and supplies under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP includes, primarily for herd animal health, private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

