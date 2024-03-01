Hess Announces First Plush School Bus

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hess today announced a new addition to its Hess Toy Truck collection -- the fifth in its plush toy series designed especially for its youngest fans. My Plush Hess Truck: 2024 School Bus is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $35.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

My Plush Hess Truck 2024 School Bus (1) My Plush Hess Truck 2024 School Bus (2)

Ideal for birthday or new baby gifts, the 2024 Plush School Bus is safe for all ages with features that include soft and durable bright yellow fabric with colorful accents, squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, two iconic sing-along songs and a new Hess original "Get On The Bus", an auto shutoff night-light, and silent mode. The 2024 commemorative license plate and accompanying personalizable keepsake School Bus Driver's License tag follows the Hess Toy Truck collectability tradition. The Hess plush toy line has received several prestigious awards including a Mom's Choice Award, a National Parenting Product Award, and the National Parent Center Seal of Approval.

The My Plush Hess Truck series, offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, is part of the bestselling Hess Toy Truck collection, a treasured holiday toy tradition celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year. To stay up to date, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

