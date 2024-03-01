Hess Announces First Plush School Bus

News provided by

HESS TOY TRUCK

01 Mar, 2024, 08:09 ET

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hess today announced a new addition to its Hess Toy Truck collection -- the fifth in its plush toy series designed especially for its youngest fans. My Plush Hess Truck: 2024 School Bus is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $35.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

Continue Reading
My Plush Hess Truck 2024 School Bus (1)
My Plush Hess Truck 2024 School Bus (1)
My Plush Hess Truck 2024 School Bus (2)
My Plush Hess Truck 2024 School Bus (2)

Ideal for birthday or new baby gifts, the 2024 Plush School Bus is safe for all ages with features that include soft and durable bright yellow fabric with colorful accents, squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, two iconic sing-along songs and a new Hess original "Get On The Bus", an auto shutoff night-light, and silent mode. The 2024 commemorative license plate and accompanying personalizable keepsake School Bus Driver's License tag follows the Hess Toy Truck collectability tradition. The Hess plush toy line has received several prestigious awards including a Mom's Choice Award, a National Parenting Product Award, and the National Parent Center Seal of Approval.

The My Plush Hess Truck series, offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, is part of the bestselling Hess Toy Truck collection, a treasured holiday toy tradition celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year. To stay up to date, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

For press materials, images or to schedule interviews, contact:
Litzky Public Relations
Phone: (908) 967-3812
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HESS TOY TRUCK

Also from this source

Hess Police Truck and Cruiser On Sale Now

Hess Police Truck and Cruiser On Sale Now

The 2023 Hess Police Truck and Cruiser is now available for purchase exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $42.99 with free standard shipping and...
Hess Announces Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer, Now On Sale

Hess Announces Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer, Now On Sale

Hess Corporation today announced that the special limited Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer toy, commemorating Hess Corporation's 90th anniversary,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Toys

News Releases in Similar Topics