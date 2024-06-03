Hess Announces New Mini Toy Truck Collection

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hess Corporation announced the release of the newest Mini Toy Truck Collection for $35.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included, exclusively at HessToyTruck.com.

The annual release of the Hess Mini is a limited-production set of highly detailed, small-scale versions of classic holiday Hess Toy Trucks. This year's 5-in-1 set includes a mix of aviation, rescue, and construction vehicles: the 2010 Hess Toy Truck and Jet, the 2020 Hess Ambulance, and the 2013 Hess Toy Truck and Tractor. In total, the collection features over 80 working lights, 20 free-rolling wheels, articulating trailers, chrome accents, and detachable display bases with name plates.

Also available, while supplies last, is the My Plush Hess Truck: 2024 School Bus, designed especially for the youngest fans. Ideal for birthdays, pre-k graduations, back-to-school, or new baby gifts, the squeeze-activated soft toy is the fifth in the award-winning plush series from Hess, recognized for its comforting lights and fun sing-along songs from parent testers and judges alike. The plush collectible is available at HessToyTruck.com for $35.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries and is safe for kids of all ages.

Looking ahead, the 60th Anniversary holiday Hess Toy Truck will be released on October 21, 2024. More details will be announced later this year.

The Hess Toy Truck, among the bestselling toys annually, is a highly sought-after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. Text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

