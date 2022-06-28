Hewlett Packard Enterprise and BigID Extend Strategic Partnership to Accelerate and Improve Enterprise Data Intelligence and Privacy

BigID to Showcase New Integration with HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric at HPE Discover June 28 – 30 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced that they have joined the HPE GreenLake Marketplace , a curated ecosystem of partners, that enables customers to easily deploy software on the HPE GreenLake platform. A strategic investor in BigID through Hewlett Packard Pathfinder , HPE's continued collaboration with BigID unlocks more value and brings more insight to enterprise data than ever before.

The new integration with HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric enables joint customers to benefit from a holistic solution that addresses enterprise and public sector organizations' most difficult and urgent data privacy, security, and governance challenges The solution is available now on the GreenLake Marketplace .

Customers can now leverage BigID in a HPE Ezmeral Kubernetes environment residing on HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric, making it easier than ever to unlock valuable insights from sensitive data, while also complying with privacy, security and governance regulations.

With this integration, customers benefit from deep data discovery and insight into S3 object storage. The S3 integration is a first step toward enabling Machine Learning (ML)-driven data classification and cataloging of sensitive information across the entire data fabric using BigID's advanced metadata management.

"We're thrilled to bring BigID to HPE's Ezmeral Data Fabric, and to continue to collaborate and partner with HPE," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "Delivering actionable data intelligence accelerates digital transformation, reduces data risk, and empowers customers to unleash the value of their data."

"Amid growing data privacy, protection, and governance regulations, like GDPR, BigID brings an important capability to the HPE GreenLake Marketplace," said Vishal Lall, SVP & GM, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions. "Its category-leading approach to data visibility, classification and stewardship will enable HPE GreenLake customers to more quickly and easily meet an urgent need for data privacy regulation compliance by simplifying the implementation of data security and governance processes."

The solution is now available in the GreenLake Marketplace.

Learn more

Visit HPE Discover on June 28-30 to learn more about BigID & HPE's partnership

on to learn more about BigID & HPE's partnership Join HPE's Vishal Lall and Dimitri Sirota on Wednesday June 29 at 12pm PST at HPE Discover as they discuss how Hewlett Packard Pathfinder companies like BigID are providing innovative offerings through the HPE GreenLake Marketplace. Register for the panel here .

and on at at HPE Discover as they discuss how Hewlett Packard Pathfinder companies like BigID are providing innovative offerings through the HPE GreenLake Marketplace. Register for the panel . Read the Hewlett Packard Pathfinder blog for additional context.

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID