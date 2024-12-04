STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB's nomination committee proposes the election of Mr. Björn Rosengren as new Vice Chairman of the Hexagon Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 5 May 2025. Björn Rosengren stepped down as CEO of ABB Ltd. in July and before that held the same position at Sandvik AB. The proposal to elect Mr. Rosengren reflects the nomination committee's planning for a succession on the position of Chairman, as Ola Rollén has indicated his desire to step down at the AGM in 2026 after 26 years on the board.

"I have spent most of my working career building and growing Hexagon. It's been an adventure to have experienced Hexagon's rapid growth, and it has given me fantastic memories and many good friends. I feel the time is approaching for Hexagon and I to part ways and I have the chance to spend my time on other projects in life. It's time that a new management and a new board takes over the baton. I wish Björn all the success in his new challenge, to take Hexagon into the next growth phase," Says Ola Rollén, Chairman of the of the Board of Hexagon.

"I have followed Hexagon's development under Ola's leadership with great admiration, respect and interest. It will be exciting to continue to create value for Hexagon's customers, employees and shareholders together with Ola, the Board and management," Says Mr. Björn Rosengren.

Brett Watson has separately informed the nomination committee that he will not be available for re-election in 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 4 December 2024.

Hexagon is the global leader in precision technologies at any scale. Our digital twins, robotics and AI solutions are transforming the industries that shape our reality.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-ab-s-nomination-committee-proposes-the-election-of-mr--bjorn-rosengren-as-new-vice-chairman-,c4075428

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4075428/3150505.pdf Hexagon AB's Nomination Committee proposes the election of Mr. Björn Rosengren as new Vice Chairman of the Hexagon Board of Directors

SOURCE Hexagon